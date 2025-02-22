How to get the Mark VIII Errant Helmet - Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 It's finally here, one of the greatest Space Marine helmets in history. It'll be the battle of the flat faces versus the beaky bois to see who comes out on top.

It has finally happened, brothers. The Mark VIII Errant Helmet is up for grabs in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This is a classic helmet for many players and is the embodiment of how they want their Space Marines to look. Primarily appearing on Deathwatch miniatures over the years, you can now get your hands on it in the game.

How to get the Mark VIII Errant Helmet in Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2

Source: Focus Interactive

To get this fantastic helmet, there are a couple of steps to take as part of the February Community Event.

Set up a PROS account. This is something you should likely have already done to avail of Twitch drops and other free items.

Connect the account that you play the game on to the PROS account. This can be done by scrolling to the bottom of the Space Marine 2 section.

Finish an Operation successfully with each class at least once.

Do this between February 21, 10 am UTC, and March 3, 10 AM UTC, if you want to get your hands on the helmet.

Now, I and many other players have noticed that it can be slow to update your data on the PROS account. You can knock out rounds, and the system will tell you that you haven't finished anything. They do appear to be getting recorded, just at a slow pace, so stay patient. The annoying thing is that it won't tell you which ones you have completed, so I would suggest playing a round and giving it time to update before switching classes, just to be sure you are not left trying to figure out which ones you haven't finished yet.

Also, keep in mind you must successfully complete the Operation, so losses won't count.

Now that you know how to get your Twitch Drops, check out our Space Marine 2 page for more helpful guides.