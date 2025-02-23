Confirmed character roster - Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Wondering if you will be able to play as your favorite character in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds?

With Sonic shaping up to take on the potential might of a new installment of Mario Kart, you may be wondering what the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds roster looks like. You can find a list of every confirmed character below, but keep in mind that there are likely more characters who have yet to be announced and probably some DLC characters as well.

All confirmed characters in the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds roster

Source: Sega

Twenty-one characters have been confirmed for the game so far. I'll be adding more to the list as they are confirmed between now and the release of the game.

Amy - Sonic's biggest fan is going to be there, although we can assume her soft spot for Sonic won't stop her from trying to win.

- Sonic's biggest fan is going to be there, although we can assume her soft spot for Sonic won't stop her from trying to win. Big - Big is going to leave the comfort of the Mystic Ruins to try his luck on the race track.

- Big is going to leave the comfort of the Mystic Ruins to try his luck on the race track. Blaze - CrossWorlds will be tagging in character from the Sol Dimension, so we'll have the chance to play as Blaze.

- CrossWorlds will be tagging in character from the Sol Dimension, so we'll have the chance to play as Blaze. Charmy - We'll see if Charmy can get a win easier than he can solve a case.

- We'll see if Charmy can get a win easier than he can solve a case. Cream & Cheese - These Green Hill Zone residents will be hitting the track.

- These Green Hill Zone residents will be hitting the track. Egg Pawn - It seems unlikely we can trust this guy to play fair.

- It seems unlikely we can trust this guy to play fair. Eggman - It is an absolute certainty that THIS guy won't.

- It is an absolute certainty that THIS guy won't. Espio - Another detective on the course, but this one is a much calmer presence than Charmy.

- Another detective on the course, but this one is a much calmer presence than Charmy. Jet - The Legendary Wind Master will be looking to live up to his name.

- The Legendary Wind Master will be looking to live up to his name. Knuckles - One of Sonic's oldest friends would never leave him hanging on the track, right?

- One of Sonic's oldest friends would never leave him hanging on the track, right? Metal Sonic - Another of Eggman's creations, expect him to bring the evil.

- Another of Eggman's creations, expect him to bring the evil. Omega - At least this guy is likely to spend as much time going after Eggman as he will spend going after you.

- At least this guy is likely to spend as much time going after Eggman as he will spend going after you. Sage - The AI Sage will be there, and it might be time to start worrying about how much of this roster originates from Eggman.

- The AI Sage will be there, and it might be time to start worrying about how much of this roster originates from Eggman. Shadow - Shadow, maybe the only character to rival Sonic himself for popularity, just couldn't stay away.

- Shadow, maybe the only character to rival Sonic himself for popularity, just couldn't stay away. Silver - It's not fair when this guy could already know the results. Time travel should disqualify him.

- It's not fair when this guy could already know the results. Time travel should disqualify him. Sonic - The original and best.

- The original and best. Storm - How is he even gonna fit in the kart?

- How is he even gonna fit in the kart? Tails - If he is allowed to tinker with his kart, then it's an unfair advantage.

- If he is allowed to tinker with his kart, then it's an unfair advantage. Vector - In it for the money.

- In it for the money. Wave - The trash talk should be fun.

- The trash talk should be fun. Zavok - The enemy of my enemy?

- The enemy of my enemy? Zazz - The second Deadly Six member, but will we get the other four?

