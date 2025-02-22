New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - February 22, 2025

Come spend the weekend with us at Shacknews.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Riff on, riff off

The Rifftrax crew is ready to enhance your next Karate Kid night.

Dark Souls before Dark Souls

The Ghosts 'n Goblins series was pure gaming masochism and Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts is arguably the leader of the bunch. Grand POOBear tries to conquer it for his next edition of Unbeatable.

Brave New Meeting

Yeah, Brave New World had a few holes in it.

The "O" is for Oscar

Conan prepares to host the Oscars.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Mega Ran.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

