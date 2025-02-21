Evening Reading - February 21, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. I spent the day on assignment at this year's Pokemon GO Tour: Unova over in Pasadena, but have returned just in time to bring you another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Celebrate seven years of Hunt: Showdown 1896 with this highlight reel.

Take a look at what's ahead for Season 1 of PGA Tour 2K25.

And get a look at the demo for Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit.

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

It's Jeff!

Everyone’s favorite walking fish boy is sharpening his teeth for the launch of his first-ever solo #MarvelComics series 'Jeff The Land Shark,' by Kelly Thompson and @tokitokororo, hitting stands this June.



Scroll to learn more 🧵 🦈



🎨: @Gurihiru pic.twitter.com/P7WZYpGAXC — Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) February 20, 2025

If you can't get enough of Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals, he's also coming to a comic book store near you.

WHAT?

Gex isn't that much older than Austin 3:16.

With Sonic 3 hitting Paramount+ this week, why not also check out this series of Sonic runs?

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

The Inside the NBA crew gets A Minecraft Movie swag, which may be the next best thing to not seeing A Minecraft Movie.

Oba Femi has become too big for NXT, so he's also ready to make his presence felt in TNA.

It's back to MAGFest for this performance from Pokerus Project.

