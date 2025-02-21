Activision is teasing a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game & Iron Galaxy might be developing it A new website with a countdown for the next Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game has appeared and Iron Galaxy is listed beside Activison on the webpage.

It would seem that it’s not the end of the road as we might have suspected for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. When Vicarious Visions was absorbed into Activision’s other studios to work on other IP, it looked bleak despite rumors that another game might be in the works. A few years after the impeccable THPS 1+2 came out, we now have a countdown website, and it’s signaling the reveal of a new game in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series. What’s more, it might be Killer Instinct and Rumbleverse dev Iron Galaxy developing.

Activision revealed the website for the new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game this week. It has a counter counting down to 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET on March 4, 2024. What’s more, Iron Galaxy appears prominently at the bottom of the page, signaling that the studio is somehow involved in whatever’s coming.

The reveal of the next Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game will happen on March 4, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT.

Source: Activision

It’s been a little more than 4 years since Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 came out, earning an impeccable score in its Shacknews review and gaining all sorts of further accolades throughout the year. We had every reason to believe that the success of the game would mean that Activision would let Vicarious Visions handle a remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4, but it was not meant to be at the time. Vicarious Visions was disbanded in 2022 and folded into other Activision studios to assist with the Diablo and Call of Duty series. Also, we don't want to go too wild with speculation, but it's awfully interesting that the reveal will happen on March 4, or 3/4.

Nonetheless, it looks like not all hope is lost for the Tony Hawk franchise. Whatever Activision is set to show in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series will be show in early March. Stay tuned for further updates and news on the Tony Hawk topic right here at Shacknews.