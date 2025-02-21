Hazelight Studios & EA share full details on Split Fiction's Friend's Pass The popular returning feature from It Takes Two allows one person to buy Split Fiction and then invite a second person to play the full game with them.

Hazelight Studios may have a niche for making deeply enjoyable co-op games, but it’s also growing its reputation for bringing people together to play its games with ease. The Friend’s Pass has returned for its upcoming game, Split Fiction, and with it comes the opportunity to buy the game and then share the experience with a friend at no extra cost to them.

This week, Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios shared full details about how it will work with Split Fiction in a new trailer for the game. The Friend’s Pass is a way for two people to play Split Fiction without both having to buy the game. Instead, one person buys the game. Then they can offer the Friend’s Pass to a fellow player. They only need to download the Friend’s Pass app on their platform of choice (the game also features crossplay), and then the person with the bought copy of Split Fiction sends an invite to them.

This feature was introduced by Hazelight Studios when it launched the impeccable It Takes Two. Rather than forcing players around the world to buy two copies of the game to play co-op, players only had to buy one copy and share the experience via the Friend’s Pass. It was one of many reasons we gave It Takes Two high praise. And while it seems like maybe it would cut sales in half, Hazelight had no issue selling 20 million copies of It Takes Two anyways.

And now the Friend’s Pass feature is coming to Split Fiction. With that, players will be able to enjoy it just like they did with It Takes Two when the game comes out on March 6, 2025. Stay tuned to the Split Fiction topic for further updates leading up to the game’s launch.