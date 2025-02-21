New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Palworld has reached over 32 million players

It's been about a year since Pocketpair released it's outlandish combination of monster-catching, survival, and third-person shooter.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Pocketpair
1

We’ve passed more than a year since Pocketpair pushed Palworld into early access, and it seems that despite a somewhat bumpy road including legal problems, the game is still going strong. Pocketpair shared that Palworld had passed 32 million players and counting, marking an extraordinary first year for the game.

Pocketpair shared the milestone and celebration of Palworld on the game’s social media this week. There, the group reflected on and celebrated the success of Palworld’s first year in the wild:

Palworld had its initial launch in early access in January 2024. It burst onto the scene with its strange mix of monster catcher, survival, and third-person shooter mechanics. However, it wasn’t long before it managed to surpass even CSGO in concurrent player count for a while. It hasn’t been all sunshine and pals, though. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company certainly took notice of the game and filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair in late 2024. That lawsuit remains to be resolved.

Even so, Palworld continues to have a hold in the gaming space that has tens of thousands of players checking it out daily. As we watch for what comes next with the game, stay tuned to the Palworld topic for more coverage.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

