ShackStream: Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 release day!

We're checking out Human Torch and The Thing in a special Marvel Rival's ShackStream.
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel Rivals has reached the midway point of Season 1, and with it came an update that adds new characters, a fresh map, and balance changes. Let’s jump in and check it out!

Today’s Marvel Rivals ShackStream is set to begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. PT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be checking out Marvel Rivals newest characters, Human Torch and The Thing, and potentially teaming up with some fellow Shack Staffers and hitting the matchmaking queue.

Stop by the stream and let us know what you think about the newest content in Marvel Rivals. If you’re curious about everything that’s new in this update, NetEase Games recently outlined all the changes in Season 1.5.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

