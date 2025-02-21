ShackStream: Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 release day! We're checking out Human Torch and The Thing in a special Marvel Rival's ShackStream.

Marvel Rivals has reached the midway point of Season 1, and with it came an update that adds new characters, a fresh map, and balance changes. Let’s jump in and check it out!

Today’s Marvel Rivals ShackStream is set to begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. PT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be checking out Marvel Rivals newest characters, Human Torch and The Thing, and potentially teaming up with some fellow Shack Staffers and hitting the matchmaking queue.

Stop by the stream and let us know what you think about the newest content in Marvel Rivals. If you’re curious about everything that’s new in this update, NetEase Games recently outlined all the changes in Season 1.5.