Marvel Rivals bans Blitz third-party plugin

Blitz allowed players to see stats from enemy players during a match.
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
As Marvel Rivals continues to rise in popularity and the game’s competitive side heats up, players are looking for every possible advantage they can get. The Blitz third-party plugin recently emerged as a popular software for players looking to get more insight during a match, but its brief reign is coming to an end. Developer NetEase games is banning the use of Blitz in Marvel Rivals.

NetEase Games posted a brief blog post to announce the ban of the Blitz third-party plugin. In it, the developer explains that Blitz provides players with information that they aren’t supposed to have, opening the door for unfair advantages.

The Fantastic 4 riding in a flying vehicle over the streets of Manhattan.

Source: NetEase Games

Players who previously used Blitz can rest assured that they won’t be punished retroactively. However, those who continue to use it in the future may face a penalty. NetEase Games says that moving forward, Marvel Rivals players should “refrain from using any third-party plugins.”

