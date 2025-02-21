Shack Together 051 - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Elden Ring Nightreign, feat. Sam Chandler

Welcome to episode 51 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest Sam Chandler to discuss his in-depth (and belated - our fault, not his) review of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and share insights on the latest S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 update. In addition, TJ Denzer (not present) has published their review of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which we touch on during today's episode as well.

Our main segment today introduces "NOW! That's What I Call Trivia: Volume Gaming," a game that tests the crew's knowledge on everything from Marvel Rivals to Annapurna Interactive's catalogue of releases. In Story Time, we cover significant industry developments, including NetEase Games' Marvel Rivals layoffs despite the game's enormous popularity, GameStop's sale of its Canadian and French operations, and Pacific Drive reaching 1 million units sold. We also discuss the newly announced Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 and share impressions of the Delta Force: Black Hawk Down campaign. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

