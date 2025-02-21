Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 21: Sonic franchise sale on Steam

Sonic fans, maybe you missed Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters. If so, this is a good week for you, because it's now available to watch on Paramount+. If you want more Sonic in your life, head over to Steam, where the Sonic franchise is on sale. That includes the new Sonic X Shadow Generations, featuring the latest chapter of Shadow's ongoing story.
Elsewhere, the Epic Winter Sale continues, Ubisoft has its best games on sale, and the Humble Store continues offering the best titles from Capcom.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Garden Story - FREE until 2/27
- World War Z Aftermath - FREE until 2/27
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Elite Dangerous - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Jurassic World Evolution - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/26)
- Eastern Exorcist - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- AK-xolotl: Together - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/12)
- Sands of Aura - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Epic Winter Sale
- Alan Wake 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $35.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $35.99 (20% off)
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Skull & Bones - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $11.99 (60% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $8.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - $11.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Horizon Chase 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $5.99 (70% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Winter Sale.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $19.49 (35% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (40% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories [Steam] - $20.69 (31% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $25.59 (36% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.49 (57% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.39 (61% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $10.39 (48% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Overcooked All You Can Eat! [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
Gamebillet
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $36.99 (47% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $12.95 (78% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.89 (33% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $44.89 (47% off)
- Human: Fall Flat [Steam] - $4.68 (77% off)
Gamersgate
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $25.76 (63% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $13.04 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $10.40 (74% off)
GamesPlanet
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories [Steam] - $21.99 (27% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $13.75 (77% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- The Crew Motorfest [Ubisoft] - $19.99 (71% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $10.49 (74% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.39 (42% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/26)
- The Outer Worlds - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- GRIP - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/19)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Anger Foot - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $14.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Yakuza Complete Series - $39.19 (65% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FEB15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $40.79 (32% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection [Steam] - $30.60 (66% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $43.67 (38% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $15.59 (38% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $18.71 (53% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $12.48 (69% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble [Steam] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $14.03 (53% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Immortals of Aveum, Trepang2, Total War: Pharoah Dynasties, Fabledom, Griftlands, Tales & Tactics, Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, and My Little Universe. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get House Flipper (w/Party Furniture Pack) and Train Station Renovation + Germany DLC. Pay $10 to also receive the House Flipper Garden DLC, The Tenants + Pets DLC, Building Simulator + Building Simulator VR, and Hairdresser Simulator + Long Hair DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive the House Flipper Pets DLC, Chornobyl Liquidators + Supporter Pack DLC, and Train Yard Builder. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get the Destiny 2 Forsaken Pack, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Pay $30 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.
Pay $20 or more to get Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Ultra Street Fighter 4. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get Ash of Gods: The Way and Death Roads: Tournament. Pay $16 or more to also receive Backpack Hero and Hadean Tactics. Pay $20 or more to also receive Fights in Tight Spaces Complete Edition and Hellcard. These activate on Steam.
- Capcom Fire Deals
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Capcom Fire Deals.
- Chills and Thrills
- 1000xRESIST [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Cryptmaster [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Chills and Thrills Sale.
- V Rising [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
Ubisoft
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.10 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $10.00 (75% off)
Steam
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Franchise Sale
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $17.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $17.99 (70% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Sonic Franchise Sale.
- The Storyteller's Festival
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $27.49 (45% off)
- Crow Country - $15.59 (22% off)
- Paper Trail - $9.99 (50% off)
- Harold Halibut - $23.44 (33% off)
- Venba - $7.49 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam The Storyteller's Festival Sale.
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Steam Early Access] - $24.74 (45% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tape to Tape [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Viewfinder - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- DayZ - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Crime Scene Cleaner - $15.99 (20% off)
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
