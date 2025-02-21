Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 21: Sonic franchise sale on Steam

Sonic fans, maybe you missed Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters. If so, this is a good week for you, because it's now available to watch on Paramount+. If you want more Sonic in your life, head over to Steam, where the Sonic franchise is on sale. That includes the new Sonic X Shadow Generations, featuring the latest chapter of Shadow's ongoing story.

Elsewhere, the Epic Winter Sale continues, Ubisoft has its best games on sale, and the Humble Store continues offering the best titles from Capcom.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FEB15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Immortals of Aveum, Trepang2, Total War: Pharoah Dynasties, Fabledom, Griftlands, Tales & Tactics, Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, and My Little Universe. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get House Flipper (w/Party Furniture Pack) and Train Station Renovation + Germany DLC. Pay $10 to also receive the House Flipper Garden DLC, The Tenants + Pets DLC, Building Simulator + Building Simulator VR, and Hairdresser Simulator + Long Hair DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive the House Flipper Pets DLC, Chornobyl Liquidators + Supporter Pack DLC, and Train Yard Builder. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get the Destiny 2 Forsaken Pack, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Pay $30 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.

Pay $20 or more to get Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Ultra Street Fighter 4. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get Ash of Gods: The Way and Death Roads: Tournament. Pay $16 or more to also receive Backpack Hero and Hadean Tactics. Pay $20 or more to also receive Fights in Tight Spaces Complete Edition and Hellcard. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft

Steam

