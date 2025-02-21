Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 21: PlayStation Extended Play

PlayStation would like to get into the spirit of longer games filled with DLC expansions. As part of the latest Extended Play sale, several first-party and big-time third-party titles are on sale. That includes Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. This is on top of the current Planet of the Discounts Sale.

Elsewhere, Xbox's Anime Month moves into its second half and Nintendo continues celebrating the best of Ubisoft while also puting the latest Marvel vs. Capcom collection on sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

