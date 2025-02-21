Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 21: PlayStation Extended Play

PlayStation would like to get into the spirit of longer games filled with DLC expansions. As part of the latest Extended Play sale, several first-party and big-time third-party titles are on sale. That includes Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. This is on top of the current Planet of the Discounts Sale.
Elsewhere, Xbox's Anime Month moves into its second half and Nintendo continues celebrating the best of Ubisoft while also puting the latest Marvel vs. Capcom collection on sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Alan Wake 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Extended Play
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $19.79 (67% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator 3: Multiversal Traveler's Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 Complete Edition - $32.99 (70% off)
- Trailmakers - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $11.99 (40% off)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Extended Play Sale.
- Planet of the Discounts
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Until Dawn - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $39.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.14 (35% off)
- Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Rise of the Ronin - $39.89 (43% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Undisputed - $44.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $31.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $23.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- DayZ - $27.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $24.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - $29.24 (35% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.49 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $14.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Nine Sols - $23.99 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $19.79 (34% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- Yars Rising - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble - $7.99 (20% off)
- Viewfinder - $13.74 (45% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Crow Country - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Sifu - $13.99 (65% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Goodbye Volcano High - $20.09 (33% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Jusant - $13.74 (45% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous GOTY Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $13.74 (45% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Payday 3 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- High on Life - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition - $82.49 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $24.49 (65% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Plaion Publisher Sale
- Uncharted Deluxe WBC Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Payday 3: Year 1 Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Akimbot - $11.99 (40% off)
- Agents of Mayhem: Total Mayhem Bundle - $1.49 (95% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Plaion Publisher Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - $25.99 (35% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Worms Armageddon Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (20% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
- Anime Month
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition - $23.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Special Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Digital Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $5.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Neva - $15.99 (20% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble - $7.99 (20% off)
- Ubisoft Dealmania
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (80% off)
- Just Dance 2025 Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Nintendo Ubisoft Dealmania Sale.
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $18.89 (40% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
