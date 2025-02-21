Variety Hours @ Shacknews: The end of monkey We're in the final few moments of Black Myth: Wukong. Will we finish the game today? Tune in to find out.

We’ve made it to the last part of Black Myth: Wukong. By all accounts, we’re in the final section of boss fights and it’s going to be a doozy of a challenge. Come and cheer me on during this week’s episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on February 21, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’ll be going for two hours, during which time I’ll be attempting to finish Black Myth: Wukong.

If you missed last week, we sidestepped into a completely different game but still within the same sort of genre. We tried out Elden Ring: Nightreign and it was a blast! I wasn’t sure how a rougelite, PVE-with-battle-royale elements would work, but I’m pleased to report that FromSoftware has another banger on its hands. Color me keen for another network test.

As for Black Myth: Wukong, it’s been a few weeks since I played, so I’ll need to shake the rust off and doing it quickly. Why quickly? Well, last time we were fighting Wukong himself, or his essence, and he kicked my ass (though I put up a decent fight). I expect we’re going to be here for a while.

So, as that's happening, be sure to hit follow so you can see when we go live.