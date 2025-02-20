Evening Reading - February 20, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

iRacing gave players a sneak peek at Career Mode in Nascar '25 in its latest dev diary. Check it out here! #NASCAR #iracing #NASCAR25 pic.twitter.com/i7lVlWzO7C — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 20, 2025

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Wheels on the Bus (Drum and Bass)

I just came across Venjent this week on YouTube, and he is now one of my favorite creators.

Home Depot Leo the Cat wins employee of the year

Employee of the year. pic.twitter.com/6L2kBEwZKM — cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) February 17, 2025

Good kitty cat.

Older can openers were pretty dang sweet

Evolution of can openers pic.twitter.com/YTxgkxSTTd — DamnThatsInteresting (@DamnThatsInter) January 1, 2025

Talk about opening a can.

Dude finds the ultimate stick

He found THE stick pic.twitter.com/g0jsqk697Q — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) February 18, 2025

It's a mighty fine stick.

Balatro turns 1!

Balatro launched one year ago today



I often say I made this game for myself and friends, but seeing so many people connect with Balatro has filled this past year with joy. Thank you players, your love and support have kept Balatro thriving!



I appreciate you all naneinf! 🍌 — localthunk (@LocalThunk) February 20, 2025

How goes your playthoughs of Bizarro Solitaire?

Happy birthday Charles Barkley and Rihanna!

GUARANTEED to be a great day!



Happy Birthday, Chuckster 🎈 pic.twitter.com/0CSPc9noJV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2025

Happy birthday, to Chuckster.

In honor of Rihanna’s 37th birthday here are some of my favorite moments from the legend pic.twitter.com/2UG6D7eTdo — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) February 20, 2025

Happy birthday to Rihanna too!

Kendrick Lamar Korner

This worked surprisingly well.

The way he hits a-minor is too good. Chef's kiss.

Not Like Us really does go with everything. It might be the new Guile theme song.

Deyra Barrera got her GNX vinyl ❤️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Ykyj3894R6 — mymAAdfantasy 🐉 (@mymaadfantasy) February 20, 2025

The effects of the Super Bowl halftime show will be felt for years to come.

who tf is kenneth lamar pic.twitter.com/NUtYTOUa6L — cara 🎀 (@CARASPOV) February 17, 2025

LOL at Kenneth Lamar pants.

Star Fox turns 32 years old!

I absolutely love Star Fox and would love to see more from the franchise some day.

If you leave...

Don't look back.

Evening Reading for February 20, 2025.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.