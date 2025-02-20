New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 20, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Wheels on the Bus (Drum and Bass)

I just came across Venjent this week on YouTube, and he is now one of my favorite creators.

Home Depot Leo the Cat wins employee of the year

Good kitty cat.

Older can openers were pretty dang sweet

Talk about opening a can.

Dude finds the ultimate stick

It's a mighty fine stick.

Balatro turns 1!

How goes your playthoughs of Bizarro Solitaire?

Happy birthday Charles Barkley and Rihanna!

Happy birthday, to Chuckster.

Happy birthday to Rihanna too!

Kendrick Lamar Korner

This worked surprisingly well.

The way he hits a-minor is too good. Chef's kiss.

Not Like Us really does go with everything. It might be the new Guile theme song.

The effects of the Super Bowl halftime show will be felt for years to come.

LOL at Kenneth Lamar pants.

Star Fox turns 32 years old!

I absolutely love Star Fox and would love to see more from the franchise some day.

If you leave...

Don't look back.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 20, 2025. Please consider playing Bubbletron to support our broader efforts at Shacknews.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

