ShackStream: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta brings us back to South Town The Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta is running now, and we're going to throw down online in a special ShackStream.

It’s a great week for fighting game fans, and especially fans of SNK, as Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves finally kicks off its first open beta. It’s the first chance many players have had to throw down in SNK’s new mainline fighting game, and we’re going to be jumping into the action as well with a special ShackStream to celebrate.

The City of the Wolves multiplayer open beta was announced in January 2025. It started at midnight PT on February 20, and runs to 11:59 p.m. PT on February 24. It’s also free and available to download on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, no purchase necessary whatsoever.

Want to see what it’s like for yourself? Then join us as we jump into the Fatal Fury: COTW open beta on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Thanks to everyone who tunes into our livestream coverage. We do our best to bring you interesting livestream content every week, whether it’s in the form of Indie-licious, The Stevetendo Show!, Pop! Goes the Culture, or any of our other endeavors, we hope you enjoy what we line up for you. If you do, consider subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can sub for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming for a free sub each month to use as you please.

Can our years of SNK fighting prowess stack up against the open beta for City of the Wolves? Stay tuned and find out shortly when we go live with the game.