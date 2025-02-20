Rivian (RIVN) forecasts 46,000-51,000 EV deliveries in 2025, below analyst expectations Analysts were hoping to see something closer to 55,000 for the Rivian's latest fiscal year.

With Rivian having released its Q4 2024 earnings results for the most recent quarter, it had good news and bad news. The group did well across its last quarter and ended up with a gross profit in its automotive segment, but it also seems less confident than Wall Street analysts hoped to see out of the company. Rivian put out its guidance for 2025, and it was less than analyst estimates.

Rivian put out its 2025 guidance in its Q4 2024 earnings results, posted on its investor relations website this week. For its 2025 guidance, Rivian put up an estimated on vehicle deliveries of 46,000 to 51,000. Wall Street experts had been hoping to see something closer to 55,000 for the entire year.

Rivian (RIVN) stock bounced around in after-hours trading following the release of its Q4 2024 earnings results.

Source: Google

The markedly lower range spelled concern for investors. Rivian has spent several years getting its feet underneath it in the electric vehicle market and in Q4 2024, it put up a $110 million automotive gross profit. While it would appear that things are moving in the right direction, and aided further by initiatives like Rivian’s collaborative partnership with Volkswagon to co-produce new vehicles, the lowered expectation on deliveries still show a caution.

With Rivian continuing to be an interesting option in the electric vehicle space, it will be interesting to see how its latest fiscal year goes. Stay tuned as we continue to report on earnings results here at Shacknews.