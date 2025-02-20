ShackStream: From Japan to Shanghai in Flight Simulator 2024 Jan will fly the Fenix Airbus A320-200 from Japan to Shanghai as requested by a viewer in last week's stream.

Tonight, Jan continues to fly the friendly skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. After Rumpo redeemed a departure in last week's stream, tonight's trip will take us from Saga Airport (RJFS) in Southern Japan to Shanghai International (ZSPD) in China.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be flying the always reliable Fenix Airbus A320-200 and utilize AI ATC coverage provided by BeyondATC. He'll be following this route, in case you want to follow along: RJFS/29 SGE2R OLE DCT OSETO V40 FUE Y60 POTET A593 DUMET DUM92A ZSPD/35R.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes through the various checklists and hangs out in the cabin during cruise. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.