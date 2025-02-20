Rivian (RIVN) Q4 2024 earnings results highlighted by $110 million automotive gross profit After a long stretch of getting its feet under it, Rivian is finally to the point where it's turning reasonable profits in its fiscal quarters.

As we continue through the latest season of earnings results from various tech and gaming companies, electric vehicle group Rivian was one of the latest on deck to report this week. Rivian’s Q4 2024 report spelled fairly decent news for the company’s previous performance. It was able to beat estimates on revenue and, perhaps just as importantly, Rivian reported a sizeable automotive gross profit for the quarter.

Rivian shared the full details of its Q4 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. There, the company shared that it had put up an automotive gross profit of $110 million for the overall quarter. This is a major step in right direction for Rivian, which has been pushing to carve out its corner of the electric vehicle market for several years. It also had around $60 million gross profit from its software and services operations, making for $170 million gross profits overall.

Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped up and down in after-hours trading following its Q4 2024 earnings results on February 20, 2025.

Source: Google

Not all was good news for Rivian. The company’s guidance for vehicle deliveries in 2025 was lower than analyst expectations. It ended up forecasting a range of about 46,000 to 51,000, which was much less than the 55,000 analysts were hoping to see in the forecast. Because of this, Rivian stock jumped and dipped several times in after-hours trading. Even then, Rivian has been making moves to expand and stay profitable, engaging in a partnership with Volkswagon to produce collaborative electric vehicles with the group.

Rivian’s seems to be doing okay, but it remains to be seen if the group can keep pace and continue to grow in an increasingly competitive market. Stay tuned for more earnings results reporting right here at Shacknews.