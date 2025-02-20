Unity (U) stock jumps 30% on Q4 2024 earnings results The company's stock jumped following a revenue beat and a smaller-than-expected losses.

Unity was one of the latest companies to report on its latest quarterly earnings results, and Q4 was a bit of a mixed bag for the company. However, there was good enough news in Unity’s overall results to impress investors. The stock’s value jumped around 30 percent on the day following Unity’s Q4 2024 earnings results.

Unity posted its Q4 2024 results on its investor relations website this week. According to the results, Unity’s earnings-per-share came in at less of a loss than expected by analysts. Moreover, its revenue also beat expectations for the quarter. With that in mind, where Unity was at $21.68 at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19, it ended up at $28 per share by the end of the trading day on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Unity's (U) stock rose sharply on the day following the release of its Q4 2024 earnings results.

Source: Google

Unity has been putting up incremental wins across multiple quarters over the last year. It’s Q3 2024 earnings results told a similar story of revenue beats on a smaller than expected loss, as did its Q2 2024 earnings results. The company had been in turmoil following drama and resignation related to former CEO John Riccitiello in 2023, and the company has gone through several stints of reorganization since, including layoffs.

Whatever Unity is currently doing, it’s enough to get by and its shareholders are the real winners for it this week. Stay tuned as we continue to cover further earnings results as they drop, right here at Shacknews.