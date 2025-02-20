New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 154

We're discussing the Goonies revival and Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series on today's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Happy Thursday and welcome back to Pop! Goes the Culture! Donovan and Greg are back to talk the latest movie and TV news. Join in!

Episode 154 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

This week's news slate has some major announcements, including Amazon taking the reins on the James Bond IP, and Warner Bros. greenlighting a Goonies sequel after 40 years.

Thanks for watching Pop! Goes the Culture! If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

Never say die. It's time for Episode 154 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

