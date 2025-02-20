New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel Rivals has crossed 40 million players worldwide

NetEase Games had mostly great news to share in its latest financial reporting on the back of Marvel Rivals' success.
TJ Denzer
Image via NetEase Games
NetEase just announced its financial reporting for its Q4 2024 and FY2024 earnings results and, unsurprisingly, Marvel Rivals was a major factor in its bottom line. Not only is the game continuing to perform well halfway through its first season, but it’s also slipped past 40 million players worldwide.

NetEase shared new details about Marvel Rivals’ success in its FY2024 earnings results report on its investor relations website this week. It was there that NetEase spoke to the impact Marvel Rivals had on its year:

Marvel Rivals’ latest successful milestone comes amid an odd week of news for the game. Earlier this week, NetEase laid off its Seattle team abruptly, putting several front-facing developers for the game out of work. In a follow-up statement, the group has insisted that it will be investing into rather than slowing down on Marvel Rivals.

The game surely shows no signs of slowing down and even continues to sit comfortably in Twitch’s top 10 of streaming categories. As we watch for what comes next, stay tuned to the Marvel Rivals topic for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

