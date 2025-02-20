Marvel Rivals has crossed 40 million players worldwide NetEase Games had mostly great news to share in its latest financial reporting on the back of Marvel Rivals' success.

NetEase just announced its financial reporting for its Q4 2024 and FY2024 earnings results and, unsurprisingly, Marvel Rivals was a major factor in its bottom line. Not only is the game continuing to perform well halfway through its first season, but it’s also slipped past 40 million players worldwide.

NetEase shared new details about Marvel Rivals’ success in its FY2024 earnings results report on its investor relations website this week. It was there that NetEase spoke to the impact Marvel Rivals had on its year:

Marvel Rivals topped Steam's global top sellers chart shortly after its launch on December 6, amassing over 10 million registered users within 72 hours and over 40 million to date. Its Season 1 update in January 2025 sparked another surge, claiming the No. 1 spots on Steam's top sellers and most-played charts worldwide.

Marvel Rivals’ latest successful milestone comes amid an odd week of news for the game. Earlier this week, NetEase laid off its Seattle team abruptly, putting several front-facing developers for the game out of work. In a follow-up statement, the group has insisted that it will be investing into rather than slowing down on Marvel Rivals.

The game surely shows no signs of slowing down and even continues to sit comfortably in Twitch’s top 10 of streaming categories. As we watch for what comes next, stay tuned to the Marvel Rivals topic for further updates.