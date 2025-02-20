Two Point Museum shows off security & exhibit thievery in latest trailer We got a closer look at the thieves that will try to pilfer our exhibits and the measures we can build, hire, and deploy to stop them.

Two Point Museum is right around the corner, and Two Point Studios continues to show off different facets of the game leading up to its release, this time diving deep into security for your precious exhibits. The latest trailer focuses entirely on the safety and security of your fine establishments and their contents, as well as the ne’er-do-wells that would infringe upon it.

Sega and Two Point Studios shared the details of Two Point Museum’s security system in a new trailer this week. Players should know by now that you will sometimes deal with thieves and messy kids that can mess up your beautiful attractions. To that end, you’re going need to make sure your security is up to snuff on pilfer prevention. Sometimes human security isn’t enough though. Step into the security of tomorrow and power your guard shift with automated robotic officers.

We saw teases of thievery and naughty children in previous previews of Two Point Museum, but this gave us a much bigger look at how those mechanics will play. We’ve long known that guards are employed to keep the peace and monitor donation stations in your museum, but this trailer showed us how thieves will nab exhibits and make off with them if undeterred. It’s also our first look at the new robotic security and the stations that deploy them.

Two Point Museum launches on March 4, 2025 with early access for special edition pre-orders starting on February 27. 2025. Stay tuned for more coverage by following the Two Point Museum topic here at Shacknews.