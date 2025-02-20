New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Among Us VR to become Among Us 3D

Innersloth is bringing its first-person 3D version of Among Us to non-VR platforms.
Donovan Erskine
1

Innersloth has announced that Among Us VR, the first-person 3D version of the social deduction game, will be dropping the VR requirement and rebranding as Among Us 3D. Among Us 3D will be available for Steam as well as platforms that currently support Among Us VR.

Innersloth announced Among Us 3D in a virtual press conference attended by Shacknews. The change will allow users without VR headsets to enjoy the first-person 3D version of the game that was released in 2022.

A roadmap graphic for Among Us VR. It includes content out now, coming soon, and plans for future content, such as new modes, roles, and cosmetics.

Source: Innersloth

With the launch of Among Us 3D, Innersloth will introduce Stardust as a new currency players can use to buy items from the in-game store. The developers clarified that these items will be cosmetic and won’t impact gameplay. There are also plans to add 3D versions of cosmetics featured in the base version of Among Us.

Among Us 3D will support cross-play with players using VR headsets, but not with the base 2D game. There are currently no plans to bring Among Us 3D to additional platforms.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

