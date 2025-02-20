Grand Theft Auto 5's PC version to get PS5 & Xbox Series X's next-gen upgrade The PC version of Grand Theft Auto 5 will get a free upgrade that includes performance improvements and new vehicles previously unavailable on the platform.

PC players of Grand Theft Auto 5 are finally getting a performance upgrade that was rolled out with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. While it’s been a long time coming for PC, it also brings performance updates, new vehicles, and other features to the game that weren’t previously available, and it’s free.

Rockstar announced the release of the next-gen performance update for Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC in a Rockstar Wire post today. On March 4, Rockstar will release the update on PC, which will be free to all owners of the game. You’ll also be able to transfer your Story and Online mode progress over to the new version. Other benefits include the latest vehicles in the game, and upgrades for them and more at Hao’s Special Works. New animal encounters, faster load times, graphics upgrades, and GTA+ membership support are also included in the update.

Grand Theft Auto V on PC is getting a free upgrade on March 4 with features previously only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online.



This upgrade also includes improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more: https://t.co/vGW5zvaY4V pic.twitter.com/h35uoVAc2O — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 20, 2025

This next-gen upgade has been a long time coming for PC players of Grand Theft Auto 5. The original update launched for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players back in 2022. That said, at least PC players won’t have to pay for the upgrade. Furthermore, it should bring the PC version to full parity with all the console versions of GTA 5.

Regardless, it seems like a better-late-than-never scenario for GTA 5 PC players. As we watch for further updates, stay tuned to the Grand Theft Auto series topic for more news and coverage.