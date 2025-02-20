New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Pokemon Presents showcase announced for next week

Pokemon Day will once again feature a showcase dedicated to the future of the beloved franchise.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

For years, it’s been tradition that a Pokemon Presents showcase is held on Pokemon Day (February 27) to honor the anniversary of the franchise. This year won’t veer from that trend, as The Pokemon Company has announced a Pokemon Presents for next week.

The next Pokemon Presents will take place on Thursday, February 27, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. This date marks the 29th anniversary of the release of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green in Japan.

There’s no telling what’ll be shown at next week’s Pokemon Presents, but if it's like past years, we’ll likely see new updates for ongoing games like Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite. There’s also Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which is slated to launch later this year. With the Switch 2 Direct looming, it’ll be interesting to see if we learn more about the upcoming game.

Come back to Shacknews to catch any and all of the announcements from the upcoming Pokemon Presents showcase.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola