Pokemon Presents showcase announced for next week Pokemon Day will once again feature a showcase dedicated to the future of the beloved franchise.

For years, it’s been tradition that a Pokemon Presents showcase is held on Pokemon Day (February 27) to honor the anniversary of the franchise. This year won’t veer from that trend, as The Pokemon Company has announced a Pokemon Presents for next week.

The next Pokemon Presents will take place on Thursday, February 27, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. This date marks the 29th anniversary of the release of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green in Japan.

There’s no telling what’ll be shown at next week’s Pokemon Presents, but if it's like past years, we’ll likely see new updates for ongoing games like Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite. There’s also Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which is slated to launch later this year. With the Switch 2 Direct looming, it’ll be interesting to see if we learn more about the upcoming game.

Come back to Shacknews to catch any and all of the announcements from the upcoming Pokemon Presents showcase.