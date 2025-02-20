Dune: Awakening's release date set for May 2025 Players can download a character creator and benchmark tool now to get ready for their journey on Arrakis.

Funcom has finally announced a release date for Dune: Awakening, its latest upcoming survival RPG. The game is set to arrive in May 2025. More than that, Funcom also released a character creator and benchmark tool. You’ll be able to see how your rig stands up against Awakening’s vast landscapes and encounters. You’ll also be able to make the character you’re going to do that with and port it over to the main game.

Funcom announced the details of Dune: Awakening’s release date in a press release with a new trailer today. The game is officially set to arrive on PC on May 20, 2025. It will launch at a retail price of $49.99 USD. With this announcement, players can now also pre-order the game, which comes with some bonuses. By pre-ordering, players will unlock the Terrarium of Muad‘Dib for decoration in their settlements. By downloading the character creator and benchmark tool ahead of the game’s launch, players will also get a code for the Frameblade Knife skin to attach to any knife you have.

With Dune: Awakening’s release date settled, it won’t be long until players around the world get to dip into Funcom’s most ambitious project yet. Awakening begins as a typical survival game where you build the means to make it in an unforgiving terrain, starting with little more than the clothes on your back. However, by the end game, players will have enough power and resources to engage in the politics and economy of Dune and its spice. It’s hard to say how that will go, but Funcom seems confident in the direction, as evidenced in our recent preview.

Dune: Awakening’s benchmark and character creator tool are available now and its release date is around the corner of the next season. Stay tuned to the Dune: Awakening topic for more updates as we get closer to its release.