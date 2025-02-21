Where to find all pets and animals for Goro Kingdom - Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii What's the point in having a pet tiger if you are not going to find him lots of friends?

Goro Majima has a soft spot for animals, and you can gather up plenty of them as you play through Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Best of all, you can keep them safe and sound in their own animal kingdom on one of the islands and feed them to get them to like you more, which can net you nice resources they will give you as presents.

Where to find all pets and animals for Goro Kingdom - Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The first two animals, your mighty but tiny tiger friend Goro and the chicken, Phoenix, will both arrive via story progression in the early hours of the game. Play through the story until you have them both, which will inspire Majima to open the animal kingdom. After that, you will need to explore a bit to find the rest of the animals

Onigiri - Cat

Onigiri can be found in District Five, just across the Aloha Bridge, as you make your way to the Diamon Head bar for one of the story quests. Noah will give it some food, and a thug will be mean to the little guy, so kick his ass, and then you'll add Onigiri to your growing animal troupe.

Coco the Monkey

Coco the Monkey is found at the bottom of River Street, just down from the Aloha Bridge. You can find the cheeky monkey up a tree. Talk to the shopkeeper at the foot of the tree, then cycle through all the options in any order, and eventually the monkey will come down for you.

Zoomies the Dog

Zoomies can be found near the docks at the end of Harbor Street. Talk to the man trying to catch him, then follow the dog and set the meter to try and gently catch him. This will cause the dog to like you, and he will join your Goro Kingdom with all the other animals.

Sanzen the Cow

Sanzen can be found in Sunset Park at the end of Sunset Sreet, and you will need to hand over $3000 dollars to add her to Goro Kingdom.

Alarm Cluck the Rooster

Alarm Cluck can be found between Fuji Street and Ayame Street, in the middle of a small housing complex. He is a rather loud guy, and one of the neighbors is not taking too kindly to his noise issues. Sort out the neighbor by knocking him out so he can get some rest; then Alarm Cluck will join the Kingdom.

Barkley the Dog

Barkley the Dog can be found in a shopping mall just off Anaconda Blvd., not far after the Aloha Bridge. He is very weak from hunger, so you will need to give him some pet food, and he will feel much better.

We will be adding more animals to this list as we find them.

