How to make money fast - Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Money makes the world go around, especially for a Pirate Yakuz in Hawaii. This is how to get rich quickly.

Money is an important part of your progress in Lika a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. You will need it for everything from upgrades to your equipment and ship to food to keep your health up or for your ever-growing menagerie of pets.

How to make money fast in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Early in the game, the easiest way to make money is by beating up groups of pirates and enemies as you explore the game. This is quick to do and will net you a few bucks from each defeated thug. It's not going to allow you to retire early, but it will give you a ready source of cash for small early purchases.

Once you start sailing, make sure you explore any island marked by a treasure chest on the map. This will allow you to go ashore, fighting a bunch of enemies, and normally net around $1000 to $3000 when you finish exploring. It's easy money and will cover your earliest skill upgrades to help you in combat. Later in the game, these grow in value by a factor of ten to twenty, and you will make a lot of money through them.

After you get to Honolulu, keep playing story missions, and you will unlock the Bounty system. This allows you to fight powerful criminals around the city and cash in when you defeat them. One-Star enemies are quick wins and will net you $1600, while the much tougher Four-Star enemies will be too much to handle until you level up a bit but are worth $16,000.

Bounties are marked on the map by a set of red handcuffs but don't get caught up in trying to clear the very difficult ones too early, as it won't be worth the time grinding the fight for the win.

