Twitch will implement a 100-hour storage limit for Highlights and Uploads in April This limit does not apply to Past Broadcasts or Clips and is expected to impact less than 0.5 percent of active streamers.

Twitch users will need to go in and download any Highlights and Uploads they want to keep as the platform is set to introduce a storage limit. Users with more than 100 hours of Highlights and Uploads will find their media with the least number of views will be deleted, until all channels are brought within the new limit.



On February 19, 2025, Twitch announced it will be implementing a 100-hour storage limit for Highlights and Uploads starting April 19. Twitch claims this will impact less than 0.5 percent of active streamers. The platform will begin deleting videos until all channels are brought under the limit, after which users will not be able to exceed that number. Twitch will target videos with the least number of views first.



In order to support the transition, Twitch is bringing a new storage tracker to the Video Producer page. Users will be able to see how much storage they’re using for Highlights and Uploads and can sort these by date created, length, and view count. Twitch notes that this new limit does not apply to Past Broadcasts (VODs) or Clips.

“We originally launched Highlights to help streamers create highlight reels of their best moments to engage new viewers on Twitch.” The press release reads. “However, Highlights haven't been very effective in driving discovery or engagement with viewers compared to features like Clips, Tags, and the Mobile Discovery Feed. Despite low effectiveness, some users have accrued thousands of hours of Highlights and Uploads (often used to create Highlights) over time.”

Recently, Amazon (the company behind Twitch), announced that its Amazon Web Services revenue grew 19 percent to $27.5 billion dollars year-over-year. So it doesn’t seem like the corporation is hurting for cash. There’s currently quite a lot of community pushback, so we’ll see whether Amazon sticks to its guns with this decision.