Where to find battery packs for the Street Surfer - Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Beach life is always attractive in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and the high seas will always be calling, but ripping through the city with your Street Surfer is also a lot of fun, except for when the battery dies. If you want to beef it up so it holds more charge, this is how to do it.

Where to find battery packs for the Street Surfer in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

I have found two Street Surfer batteries so far, and both of them are located in lovely Honolulu. These are a little pricey early in the game, but picking up one of them is well worth it, as it will give you a bunch of extra room to charge your Street Surfer.

The first can be found at the Treasure Select Pawn on River Street and will cost you $1500. This is in the first area that you get access to in Honolulu, so I would suggest you pick this up early in the game. This will give you two more charge cells in your battery, and it will install automatically when you purchase it.

The second battery can be found at the Treasure Select Pawn Shop in Chinatown. You will need to play through some story quests in Honolulu to be able to cross the Aloha Bridge, but when you do, you can head here and get another battery upgrade for $1500, giving you two more charge bars for your Street Surfer.

