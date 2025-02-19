ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 545 Jump on your Loftwing for more Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. We have been making steady progress the last few episodes but there is still a lot more to get done. During the last episode, we made our way to Eldin Volcano and into the Silent Realm. After getting out of the Silent Realm we made our way into the Fire Sanctuary, the next dungeon in the game.

I started the dungeon but it felt like it was going to be long so I decided to delay beating it. We should be able to beat this dungeon this evening so the plan will be more side quests to find and finish. Only a few more dungeons left in the game but if I remember correctly, they’re more annoying than the previous ones. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough.

There's always a lava lake in these places!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Get your swim suits ready because we're headin to Zora's Domain in The Legend of Zelda and there's plenty of water there!

I had some issues before starting the Stevetendo Show last night so that threw the plan for the show off. I was going to talk about all-star games in sports as well as Nintendo. It wouldn't be the Stevetendo Show if I didn't get Nintendo into the show every chance I can, right? That being said, It was revealed that Nintendo is going to discontinue My Nintendo gold points. You can earn gold points with digital and physical game purchases. I don't use these points that often but it is nice to have them when you don't want to save a little on your game purchase.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.