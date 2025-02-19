Evening Reading - February 19, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Last of Us Season 2 arrives April 13!

Every path has a price.#TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max. pic.twitter.com/fZFhrQJeLF — Max (@StreamOnMax) February 19, 2025

Glad to finally have a date. Can't wait!

First trailer for Bring Her Back

Not entirely sure what's going on here but it looks creepy as hell. I'm in!

The Lord icon for Human Torch is a bit underwhelming

me when i turn 45 degrees to my right pic.twitter.com/y5x5WXW6m6 — Salty Phish (@SaltyPhish) February 19, 2025

Subtle head turn and increased flames.

T-Pain's Fortnite rap beef

It’s the rap beef of the century - Big Dill vs T-Pain!



Find out how everything went sour. pic.twitter.com/H6EV8m48qZ — Fortnite (@Fortnite) February 19, 2025

The kind of silliness that only Fortnite can provide.

AJ Brown bought a mannequin to put his game-worn Super Bowl jersey on

AJ Brown’s longtime girlfriend posted this earlier tonight on Instagram- AJ bought a life size mannequin to put his unwashed Super Bowl jersey on display in their home.



The ultimate man cave memorabilia! pic.twitter.com/KUpesKstrV — Sam Stafford (Wilson) (@SamStafff) February 19, 2025

This is funny and cool but I want to know if that room stinks.

Fantastic 4 fan artwork

I can't get enough of this retro aesthetic.

Clinical pharmacist answers questions from Twitter

Interesting and informative!

CoD's next seasonal update drops tomorrow

You're still in this fight as Season 02 Reloaded is coming with two Multiplayer maps 💪



🚄 Bullet 6v6(2v2)

🛹 Grind 6v6 pic.twitter.com/i5nMFIcScw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 19, 2025

A narrow map on a moving train actually sounds kind of fun.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Show some belated Valentine's love to Bubbletron this week.

Source: Paramount Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.