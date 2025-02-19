New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - February 19, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Last of Us Season 2 arrives April 13!

Glad to finally have a date. Can't wait!

First trailer for Bring Her Back

Not entirely sure what's going on here but it looks creepy as hell. I'm in!

The Lord icon for Human Torch is a bit underwhelming

Subtle head turn and increased flames.

T-Pain's Fortnite rap beef

The kind of silliness that only Fortnite can provide.

AJ Brown bought a mannequin to put his game-worn Super Bowl jersey on

This is funny and cool but I want to know if that room stinks.

Fantastic 4 fan artwork

I can't get enough of this retro aesthetic.

Clinical pharmacist answers questions from Twitter

Interesting and informative!

CoD's next seasonal update drops tomorrow

A narrow map on a moving train actually sounds kind of fun.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

The Heart Eyes Killer mask from the movie Heart Eyes
Show some belated Valentine's love to Bubbletron this week.
Source: Paramount Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola