Evening Reading - February 19, 2025

- GamesStop (GME) to sell off Canada & France store operations
- NetEase Games insists it is investing deeper into Marvel Rivals despite layoffs
- Microsoft reveals Muse generative AI model for gameplay ideation
- Apple reveals more affordable iPhone 16e starting at $599
- Hades 2 The Warsong Update patch notes add new location and characters
- Pacific Drive rolls past one million units sold
- Street Fighter movie finds new director in Kitao Sakurai
- Delta Force's co-op campaign is a challenging add-on for the first-person shooter
- Null Games' Michael Ailshie discusses the perilous landscape of indie game publishing
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Last of Us Season 2 arrives April 13!
Every path has a price.#TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max. pic.twitter.com/fZFhrQJeLF— Max (@StreamOnMax) February 19, 2025
Glad to finally have a date. Can't wait!
First trailer for Bring Her Back
Not entirely sure what's going on here but it looks creepy as hell. I'm in!
The Lord icon for Human Torch is a bit underwhelming
me when i turn 45 degrees to my right pic.twitter.com/y5x5WXW6m6— Salty Phish (@SaltyPhish) February 19, 2025
Subtle head turn and increased flames.
T-Pain's Fortnite rap beef
It’s the rap beef of the century - Big Dill vs T-Pain!— Fortnite (@Fortnite) February 19, 2025
Find out how everything went sour. pic.twitter.com/H6EV8m48qZ
The kind of silliness that only Fortnite can provide.
AJ Brown bought a mannequin to put his game-worn Super Bowl jersey on
AJ Brown’s longtime girlfriend posted this earlier tonight on Instagram- AJ bought a life size mannequin to put his unwashed Super Bowl jersey on display in their home.— Sam Stafford (Wilson) (@SamStafff) February 19, 2025
The ultimate man cave memorabilia! pic.twitter.com/KUpesKstrV
This is funny and cool but I want to know if that room stinks.
Fantastic 4 fan artwork
Fantastic Four pic.twitter.com/TP2cFYY77q— Uzuri Art (@uzuriartonline) February 19, 2025
I can't get enough of this retro aesthetic.
Clinical pharmacist answers questions from Twitter
Interesting and informative!
CoD's next seasonal update drops tomorrow
You're still in this fight as Season 02 Reloaded is coming with two Multiplayer maps 💪— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 19, 2025
🚄 Bullet 6v6(2v2)
🛹 Grind 6v6 pic.twitter.com/i5nMFIcScw
A narrow map on a moving train actually sounds kind of fun.
