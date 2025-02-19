New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Street Fighter movie finds new director in Kitao Sakurai

Sakurai previously directed Bad Trip and many episodes of The Eric Andre Show.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sony
1

Legendary’s live-action Street Fighter movie has finally found a new director in Kitao Sakurai. The adaptation of Capcom’s beloved fighting game series is due out in March 2026.

A report from Deadline revealed that Legendary had closed a deal with Kitao Sakurai to make him the director of its upcoming Street Fighter movie. Announced back in 2023, the Talk To Me filmmaking duo Danny and Michael Philippou were originally attached to direct, but exited the project last year.

Street Fighter 6 key art featuring Luke, Chun-Li, Jamie, and Ryu.

Source: Capcom

Kitao Sakurai’s credits include the 2021 comedy Bad Trip. That movie starred Eric Andre, who Kitao also worked with on over 60 episodes of the eponymous Eric Andre Show.

The Street Fighter movie is still set for a March 20, 2026 release date. No casting announcements have been made, and the plot remains a secret.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola