Street Fighter movie finds new director in Kitao Sakurai Sakurai previously directed Bad Trip and many episodes of The Eric Andre Show.

Legendary’s live-action Street Fighter movie has finally found a new director in Kitao Sakurai. The adaptation of Capcom’s beloved fighting game series is due out in March 2026.

A report from Deadline revealed that Legendary had closed a deal with Kitao Sakurai to make him the director of its upcoming Street Fighter movie. Announced back in 2023, the Talk To Me filmmaking duo Danny and Michael Philippou were originally attached to direct, but exited the project last year.



Source: Capcom

Kitao Sakurai’s credits include the 2021 comedy Bad Trip. That movie starred Eric Andre, who Kitao also worked with on over 60 episodes of the eponymous Eric Andre Show.

The Street Fighter movie is still set for a March 20, 2026 release date. No casting announcements have been made, and the plot remains a secret.