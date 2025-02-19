Pacific Drive rolls past one million units sold Ironwood Studios and Kepler Interactive launched the roguelite sci-fi driver in February 2024.

Last year, Ironwood Studios and Kepler Interactive launched an incredible little gaming experience called Pacific Drive. Driving through the sci-fi anomaly-ridden forests of the rural Northwest was no walk in the park, but it was quite the road trip, and coming into 2025, the publisher has revealed that over one million players have taken that trip.

Kepler Interactive and Ironwood Studios shared the details of Pacific Drive’s sales milestone on social media this week. There, the group shared a heartfelt thank you for those who had played so far and promised something interesting ahead:

Thank you to everyone who's played our surreal survival driving adventure! Your passion and appreciation have meant the world to us - and we're not done yet. We'll see you back in the Zone very soon.

We'll see you back in the Zone very soon. pic.twitter.com/qdHkE1c1eD — Ironwood Studios | Pacific Drive is Out Now 🚘 (@ironwoodtweets) February 19, 2025

Those final words were interesting to say the least, and it’s hard to say if they are simply part of the thank you or teasing at something more. Given the fun and apparent success of Pacific Drive, it’d be fantastic to see more out of this unique IP that Ironwood has come up with. After all, Pacific Drive was good enough to garner plenty of praise from critics and players alike.

If Ironwood wished to do more with the universe it has created, we’d be happy to see it. But we’ll have to wait and see what would have us “back in the Zone very soon.” Stay tuned for further updates on the Ironwood Studios topic.