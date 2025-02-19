New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pacific Drive rolls past one million units sold

Ironwood Studios and Kepler Interactive launched the roguelite sci-fi driver in February 2024.
TJ Denzer
Image via Ironwood Studios
1

Last year, Ironwood Studios and Kepler Interactive launched an incredible little gaming experience called Pacific Drive. Driving through the sci-fi anomaly-ridden forests of the rural Northwest was no walk in the park, but it was quite the road trip, and coming into 2025, the publisher has revealed that over one million players have taken that trip.

Kepler Interactive and Ironwood Studios shared the details of Pacific Drive’s sales milestone on social media this week. There, the group shared a heartfelt thank you for those who had played so far and promised something interesting ahead:

Those final words were interesting to say the least, and it’s hard to say if they are simply part of the thank you or teasing at something more. Given the fun and apparent success of Pacific Drive, it’d be fantastic to see more out of this unique IP that Ironwood has come up with. After all, Pacific Drive was good enough to garner plenty of praise from critics and players alike.

If Ironwood wished to do more with the universe it has created, we’d be happy to see it. But we’ll have to wait and see what would have us “back in the Zone very soon.” Stay tuned for further updates on the Ironwood Studios topic.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

