Hades 2 The Warsong Update patch notes add new location and characters
The second major update for Hades 2 adds a batch of new content alongside revamped features.
Hades 2 has continued to evolve since its early access release last year. Today, developer Supergiant Games has released The Warsong Update, the second major update for the roguelike sequel. It adds a final boss battle, more characters, and adjustments to several existing features.
Hades 2 The Warsong Update patch notes
The patch notes for the latest Hades 2 update were posted on Steam today.
Highlights
The Final Confrontation: Battle to the summit of Mount Olympus and discover what awaits...
· New Olympian: Meet the god of war himself, and choose from his many Boons
· New Familiar: Find one last animal companion to join your journey and aid you in battle
· Revamped Boons: Gain many powerful new and improved blessings from various Olympians
· Revamped Altar of Ashes: Activate several reworked effects, and each Card now has all-new artwork
· Revamped Resource Gathering: Worry no more about which resources you can collect
· Revamped Menus: Look for new and improved animations across many menu screens
· Expanded Story: Discuss the final confrontation and more with many different characters
General Gameplay
· You no longer prioritize Gathering Tools in the Training Grounds, though still can harvest any type of resource as long as you have unlocked each Tool; resource appearance rates adjusted as part of this
· Psyche can no longer be found as a Location Reward; Bones may now be found sooner instead
· All Guardians and Wardens with Guardian-style Life Bars now are resistant to the slowing effect of your Casts; previously this applied only to some of them
· Any damage resistance effects you have no longer affect any Armor you have
· Adjusted requirements for certain key events early on; as a result, it should be possible to reach the surface earlier than before
Nocturnal Arms & Abilities
· Witch's Staff: Attack sequence is faster and the final strike is stronger; Omega Attack is stronger; reworked Special is a fast powerful shot that pierces foes
· Argent Skull: reworked Attack fires straight ahead; Omega Attack is stronger; Special now retrieves Shells in the surrounding area
· Black Coat: increased Omega Attack damage; your Dash no longer cancels channeling your Omega Attack and causes you to perform the move right after
Altar of Ashes
· All Cards now have unique illustrations; swapped or adjusted themes of several Cards, noted below
· Eternity: theme changed from Night; reworked — now makes everything slower while you channel Omega moves; note this effect is no longer on Silver Wheel (Hecate)
· The Messenger: reworked — your Casts briefly make you impervious and move faster
· The Swift Runner: your Sprint now also makes you phase through foes
· Night: reduced Grasp cost; theme changed from Death
· The Wayward Son: no longer provides doubled recovery at low Life; base recovery improved
· Death: theme changed from Eternity
· Persistence: theme changed from The Titan
· The Enchantress: theme changed from The Fates
· The Fates: theme changed from The Seer
· Grasp upgrade costs re-scaled as part of changes to resource gathering
Oath of the Unseen
· Added new Testaments for the final confrontation
· Vow of Shadow: adjusted various encounters with this
Vow of Fangs: removed certain combinations of Perks that were unusually cruel...
Fear requirements for some Testaments re-scaled to reduce jumps in difficulty; reduced Fear requirements in some cases
Boons & Blessings
· Added Ares, with many of his own blessings, including a new Duo with each other primary Boon-giver
· Zeus: his Blitz Curse now activates at the end of the duration if not activated by dealing damage
· Storm Ring (Zeus): slightly reduced rate of lightning strikes
· Thunder Rush (Zeus): no longer requires Magick to strike foes with lightning; formerly Thunder Sprint
· Electric Overload (Zeus): reworked — your chain-lightning effects are stronger and bounce to more foes
· Toasting Fork (Zeus): cut from game; replaced with...
· Arc Flash (Zeus): new! Your Omega Moves activate your Blitz effects and make them stronger
· Romantic Spark (Zeus x Aphrodite): reduced damage bonus
· Hera: the Queen of the Olympians now has Boons of all four elemental affinities, not solely Earth
· Engagement Ring (Hera): reworked — now deals immediate damage for each foe in the binding circle
· Bridal Glow (Hera): reworked — upgrades a random Boon to Heroic Rarity and gives it bonus Pom Lv.
· Nasty Comeback (Hera): cut from game; replaced with...
· Extended Family (Hera): new! Your Olympian damage is stronger for each Olympian you met this night
· Proper Upbringing (Hera): increased activation requirement to include all four elements
· Breaker Rush (Poseidon): reworked — whenever you Sprint, damage and knock away the first foe you run into; formerly Breaker Sprint
· Geyser Spout (Poseidon): reworked — your Omega Cast gains Power and knocks foes away
· Buried Treasure (Poseidon): now also drops Bones, not Ashes or Psyche; formerly Ocean's Bounty
· Flood Control (Poseidon): cut from game; replaced with...
· High Surf (Poseidon): new! Hit surrounding foes with a splash as they strike, but prime some Magick
· Phoenix Skin (Apollo x Hestia): cut from game; replaced with...
· Warm Breeze (Apollo x Hestia): new! Whenever Dodge or Daze makes foes miss, restore some Life
· Demeter: her Gust effects no longer destroy trees in Erebus or other such obstructions
· Local Climate (Demeter): reworked — your Omega Cast is stronger; bonus doubled in the binding circle
· Plentiful Forage (Demeter): now restores Life whenever you gather any resource
· Rare Crop (Demeter): cut from game; replaced with...
· Steady Growth (Demeter): new! Whenever you clear enough Encounters, a Boon gains Rarity
· Secret Crush (Aphrodite): now also affects Omega Attack
· Tough Gain (Hephaestus): reworked — whenever you take damage, shrug some off and restore Magick
· Flash Fry (Hestia): no longer requires foes to have Scorch to explode when slain; no longer requires a Scorch-related Boon to be offered; formerly Natural Gas
· Burnt Offering (Hestia): reworked — gain max Magick whenever you collect Ashes, and gain some now
· Mean Streak (Hermes): damage bonus no longer automatically ends after Encounters
· Tall Order (Hermes): updated elemental requirement; slightly increased damage bonus
· Travel Deal (Hermes): new! Your first purchase each Location costs less; another item appears after
· Saved Breath (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with...
· Winner's Circle (Hermes): new! You channel your Casts faster and your Casts expire faster
· Witty Retort (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with...
· Hasty Retreat (Hermes): new! Gain more Dodge chance and move speed the more Boons you have
· Greater Evasion (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with...
· Stutter Step (Hermes): new! You can Dash more frequently
· Midnight Oil (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with...
· Success Rate (Hermes): new! Your chance-based effects are more likely to occur, except Dodge or Daze
· Close Call (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with...
· Paid Dues (Hermes): new Legendary! Whenever you take damage, you lose Gold before you lose Life
· Mental Block (Athena): reduced duration of Impervious effect
· Righteous Pike (Athena): new! Whenever you use enough Magick, several foes are struck by spears
· Killing Stroke (Artemis): new! Your Specials may deal Critical damage, but you prime some Magick
· The Marked Curses inflicted by Artemis and Raki the Raven now will never choose the same target
· Unseen Ire (Hades): the Dark effect and its damage bonus no longer expire after you strike
· Barren (Chaos): reduced Curse duration
· Neurotic (Chaos): no longer slows your Dash but still makes it use Magick; formerly Hobbled
· Life Savings (Narcissus): now gives Lotus instead of Deathcaps
· Wealth from the Dead (Medea): you now automatically absorb bonus Gold from slain foes on approach
· Supply Drop (Icarus): slightly reduced frequency of drops, and provides one fewer Pom Slice
· Adjusted names and elemental affinities of some Boons
· Additional minor adjustments to some bonuses from Rarity and Poms of Power
· Further clarifications to descriptions for various Boons
· Other minor fixes and adjustments
Daedalus Hammer Upgrades
· Spiral Knives (Blades): cut from game; replaced with...
· Hidden Knives (Blades): new! Specials are stronger and Omega Special fires more shots than usual
· Fetching Array (Skull): Shells now also automatically return faster; removed penalty to total Shells
· Looming Ignition (Skull): now also affects your Omega Attack; reaches full strength faster
· Possessed Array (Skull): increased Magick cost
· Rocket Bombard (Skull): cut from game since this effect is now innate; replaced with...
· Boosted Ignition (Skull): new! After your Dash or Specials, your Attacks are faster and gain Power
· Counter Barrage: now launches more rockets, more often
· Adjusted names and descriptive text for several Daedalus Hammer upgrades
Keepsakes
· Added a new Keepsake now that Ares decided to show up, which you can gain in the customary way
· Silver Wheel (Hecate): reworked — adds to your Magick limit for the rest of the night
· Fig Leaf (Dionysus): now can only affect one Encounter per Region, but still works if you unequip it
· Engraved Pin (Moros): now counts as a Death Defiance effect
Evil Eye (Nemesis): now targets Prometheus if his Eagle Aetos is the one to vanquish you
Animal Familiars
· Gale the Polecat: new! Grants Dodge chance and move speed, blocks damage a few times per Region
· Toula the Cat: attacks more times successively; falls asleep faster (so she can wake back up faster!)
Resources & Reagents
· Added several new collectable resources found around the final confrontation
· Removed Deathcaps from the game as part of broader changes to resources described further above
Well of Charon
· Yarn of Ariadne: no longer consumed when meeting Hades, on whom this has no effect
Shrine of Hermes
· Fresh Sustenance MAX: reduced Life recovery
· Reduced chance of offering Minor Finds over other types of items
Foes & Dangers
· Added a variety of foes for the final surface Region, including new Wardens and a new Guardian
· Prometheus: adjusted behaviors; reduced damage for several moves; now sometimes foresees and dodges attacks, yet overall should be somewhat less punishing than before
· Aetos: reduced viciousness to some extent...
· Sky-Dracon: slightly reduced tracking speed
· Auto-Seeker: slightly reduced tracking speed
· Eris: improved previews of her various attacks
· : new! Warden added to the Rift of Thessaly
· Charybdis: adjusted Tentacle behaviors; reduced overall difficulty
· Harpy Talon: slightly reduced radius of ranged attack
· Stickler: reduced damage
· Seesword: increased damage
· Blasket: reduced damage
· Infernal Beast: slightly increased Life
· Scylla: slightly increased Life
· : new! Warden added to Oceanus
· Lurker: gained a defensive back-step maneuver after getting hit
· Headmistress Hecate: slightly increased Life
· Root-Stalker: adjusted behavior of tail; grew a second one
· Various other minor changes to foes and combat encounters
Special Encounters
· Reworked Heracles combat encounters — vanquish specially-marked foes for a bounty in Gold
· Aetos will no longer swoop in to attack more than once prior to facing Prometheus
· Slightly increased appearance rate of Moon Monuments and Unseen Sigils on the surface
· Slightly increased difficulty of Moon Monument foes
· Moon Monuments no longer offer Path of Stars rewards if your Hex is fully upgraded
· Athena more consistently vanquishes Revenants from the Vow of Return (Oath)
· Minor adjustments to Artemis, Heracles, and Icarus appearance rates on the surface route
· Two Arachne Cocoon encounters can no longer occur very close together in some cases
· Family Disputes, formerly called Trials of the Gods, now can include Ares; several Olympians put up more of a fight than before...
Level Design & Environments
· Added the final confrontation on the surface route and various new Locations within it
· The Olympus Region has one fewer Location to traverse before the Guardian
· Encounters in the Rift of Thessaly that had too many waves (of foes) should now be more reasonable
· Optional rooms in Ephyra become more likely if you haven't found many that night
· Reduced damage of Lone Shades freed from Ephyra Pylons
· You now must use the Fountain if you haven't already done so prior to leaving the Ephyra main square
· Resources can appear in more places in the Ephyra main square
· Removed Bat Cage nearest to the initial entrance to the Ephyra main square
· Added another Location that can randomly appear in Erebus
· Added another Location that can randomly appear in Oceanus
· Added another Location that can randomly appear in Ephyra
· The final battle prior to the Guardian of each of Region should no longer get replaced by Fountain chambers or character encounters
· Adjusted resource points in some Locations, especially those close enough to exits that you could leave by accident while trying to harvest
· Various minor fixes and improvements to various Locations
Chaos Trials
· You now reappear before the Pitch-Black Stone upon returning from a Chaos Trial
· Trial of Thunder: new! Zeus-themed Trial set in Erebus
· Trial of Glory: new! Hera-themed Trial set on Olympus
· Trial of the Fall: new! Demeter-themed Trial set in the Mourning Fields
· Trial of Slaughter: new! Ares-themed Trial set in Ephyra
· Trial of Destiny: new! Chaos-themed Trial set on Olympus
· Trial of Strife: new! Eris-themed Trial set in Thessaly
· Minor fixes and changes to several Trials
The Crossroads Renewal Project
· Updated Crossroads main grounds with new points of interest; the taverna now is easier to traverse
· now sometimes provides musical accompaniment in the Crossroads
· Added numerous new unlockable decorative items once the Renewal Project is available
· Some decorative items now unlocked from a new spot in the taverna
· Various forms of wildlife now may appear throughout the Crossroads
· Some groups of Shades in the Crossroads now have captions when you Salute them
· Recently-pacified Shades that appear in the Training Grounds now have varying appearances
· Melinoë will sometimes cover up the family portrait in her tent after brooding too much
· Odysseus will sometimes offer resources you may need; can sometimes be found seated in the taverna
· Eris will no longer litter in the midst of conversation with others
· The witch attendants of Hecate now are absent when she is
· Improved presentation around plants that can be harvested in the Garden
· Supply Shipments no longer prompt you to interact as frequently
· The moon now shows different phases in the Training Grounds vista scene
Cauldron Incantations
· Rage of the Elements: new! Lets you activate the statues on Olympus to defend you
· Path to Desired Blessings: new! Lets you track requirements for Boons listed in the Book of Shadows
· Acceptance of Another Fate: new! Salute the Oath of the Unseen to reset that night's random events
· Shuffling of Noted Ballads: new! Lets the Music Maker make music choices for you if you wish
· Deathly Fortune: now introduced later and no longer lets you exchange plants for Bones (only fish...)
· Psychic Slivers of Clarity: removed from the game as part of resource system changes
· Bones of Arcane Wisdom: now makes Bones raise Magick limit rather than adding Armor; formerly Bones of Burnished Bronze
Fated List of Minor Prophecies
· : new! Rewards you for unlocking each of the Main Weapons
· : new! Rewards you for choosing various Boons of Ares
· : new! Rewards you for prevailing on the surface route
· : new! Rewards you for clearing the surface route with each Main Weapon
· : new! Rewards you for choosing all Legendary Boons; these are no longer included with each Olympian's Boon prophecy
Book of Shadows
· Added new entries for various additions in this update
· Updated relationship status display for relevant characters after the Incantation Empath's Intuition
Menus & UI
· Updated Main Menu to reflect this Major Update
· Added art for all Arcana and adjusted layout in the Altar of Ashes screen
· Added animations for the Crossroads Cauldron screen
· Added animations for the Pitch-Black Stone screen
· Added animations for the Wretched Broker screen
· Added animations for the Fated List screen
· Added animations for the Inventory screen
· Added art for the Crossroads Renewal screen
· Added art and adjusted layout for the Music Maker screen
· Added art and adjusted layout for the Archived Trivia screen
· Added art and adjusted layout for the Past Deeds screen
· Added art for the Gifts of the Moon screen
· Added animations for info banners, such as when entering Locations or vanquishing Guardians
· Added animations to the Main Menu and related sub-screens such as the Pause menu
· Updated art and animations for Book of Shadows prompts
· Updated art and animations for Fated List prompts
· Updated art and animations for Incantation Learned and similar prompts
· Updated look of many in-world status icons
· You now can see your Change of Fate count when choosing Boons
· You now can exchange resources for Prestige more freely, with a new warning if you still need them
· The Victory Screen now has theming differences depending on which route you cleared
· Improved feedback in the Altar of Ashes for when you fully upgrade your Grasp
· Improved presentation when multiple Incantations are revealed at once in the Crossroads Cauldron
· Improved text descriptions for Animal Familiar upgrades
· Adjusted Godhood Gained presentation after failing in God Mode; the presentation no longer occurs once you reach the damage resistance limit
· Damage numbers that come from environmental effects and traps now have a distinct color
· Updated prompts on a number of menu screens
· Various other fixes and improvements
Art & Visual FX
· Updated environment art in various places in the Crossroads
· Updated the look of Shades in various Regions, including ones you can pacify with the Tablet of Peace
· Updated some visual FX for improved clarity in the heat of battle (this work is ongoing)
· Updated visual FX for Scalding Vapor (Poseidon x Hestia)
· Updated visual FX for when foes with Armor are struck
· Updated teleportation visual FX for Animal Familiars, Artemis, and others
· Updated some visual FX for Umbral Flames (Moros)
· Updated presentation during narrative flashback sequences
· Updated narrative background art in Erebus
· Added narrative background art for Selene
· Added character animations for Hermes
· Added alternate portrait for Melinoë
· Added alternate portrait for Odysseus
· Adjusted portrait for Zeus
· Adjusted portrait for Artemis
· Added death animations for Charybdis Tentacles
· Various other minor visual improvements
Voice & Narrative
· Added more than 2,000 new voice lines, including new dialogue events for many characters
· Added more narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear
· Chronos will give you a piece of his mind in more situations when leaving Erebus
· More characters react to resource-gathering and other interactions
· Numerous minor adjustments to requirements and content for various events
Music & SFX
· Added new music pieces for the final confrontation and the lead-up to it
· Added music theme for Icarus
· Added music theme for Echo
· Added a song from
· Added unlockable versions of each of these to the Music Maker
· Added new victory music stingers for each of the two routes
· Music from the Music Maker now grows softer during dialogue events
· Added new sound effects for the Main Menu
· Added new sound effects for the Crossroads Cauldron
· Added new sound effects for the Wretched Broker
· Updated sound effects for Staff Special
· Updated sound effects for some foes and encounters
· Other minor changes and improvements
Settings
· God Mode Limit: new! You now can reduce the effect of God Mode if you wish
Miscellaneous
· Updated Development Roadmap to reflect our progress and plans for the next Major Update
· Clear times in the Past Deeds screen for the Surface route have been reset now that it is extended
· Adjusted presentation when Death Defiance effects activate
· Adjusted presentation when leaving the Training Grounds for the night
· Adjusted presentation when trying to attack while out-of-Shells with the Argent Skull
· Some Wardens' Life Bars now follow their movements more closely
· Improved timing of Polyphemus knockout sequence
· Minor improvements to Charybdis fight intro
· Improved presentation choosing Boon Boon Boon (Echo)
· Added several Commendation messages that may appear on the Victory Screen
· Added more error messaging we hope no one will ever see
· Updated Credits with several additional contributors
· Updates and fixes to translations in all languages
Bug Fixes
· Fixed Rapture Ring (Aphrodite) not damaging foes at the edge of the binding circle
· Fixed Moon Monuments sometimes appearing unexpectedly if you had no Hex of Selene
· Fixed Icarus missing his targets unexpectedly (unless you're his father and expect disappointment)
· Fixed optional rooms in Ephyra counting against Encounters needed to clear Chaos Curses
· Fixed unexpected delays prior to pre-fight dialogue against Hecate, Polyphemus, and Eris
· Fixed Gameplay Timer not pausing in some instances while pacifying Lost Shades
· Fixed Moonstone Axe (Thanatos) full-charge sound re-playing when entering new Locations
· Fixed Nemesis sometimes getting stuck wandering the Mourning Fields
· Fixed Evil Eye (Nemesis) switching targets after clearing Chaos Trials
· Fixed Dual Moonshot (Daedalus - Staff) sounds not playing for each shot
· Fixed foes playing hurt sound effects when taking damage to their Armor rather than their Life
· Many other minor fixes
Those are the new additions and changes in The Warsong Update. Stick with Shacknews for the latest Hades 2 updates.
