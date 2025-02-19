Hades 2 The Warsong Update patch notes add new location and characters The second major update for Hades 2 adds a batch of new content alongside revamped features.

Hades 2 has continued to evolve since its early access release last year. Today, developer Supergiant Games has released The Warsong Update, the second major update for the roguelike sequel. It adds a final boss battle, more characters, and adjustments to several existing features.

Hades 2 The Warsong Update patch notes



The patch notes for the latest Hades 2 update were posted on Steam today.

Highlights

The Final Confrontation: Battle to the summit of Mount Olympus and discover what awaits...

· New Olympian: Meet the god of war himself, and choose from his many Boons

· New Familiar: Find one last animal companion to join your journey and aid you in battle

· Revamped Boons: Gain many powerful new and improved blessings from various Olympians

· Revamped Altar of Ashes: Activate several reworked effects, and each Card now has all-new artwork

· Revamped Resource Gathering: Worry no more about which resources you can collect

· Revamped Menus: Look for new and improved animations across many menu screens

· Expanded Story: Discuss the final confrontation and more with many different characters

General Gameplay

· You no longer prioritize Gathering Tools in the Training Grounds, though still can harvest any type of resource as long as you have unlocked each Tool; resource appearance rates adjusted as part of this

· Psyche can no longer be found as a Location Reward; Bones may now be found sooner instead

· All Guardians and Wardens with Guardian-style Life Bars now are resistant to the slowing effect of your Casts; previously this applied only to some of them

· Any damage resistance effects you have no longer affect any Armor you have

· Adjusted requirements for certain key events early on; as a result, it should be possible to reach the surface earlier than before

Nocturnal Arms & Abilities

· Witch's Staff: Attack sequence is faster and the final strike is stronger; Omega Attack is stronger; reworked Special is a fast powerful shot that pierces foes

· Argent Skull: reworked Attack fires straight ahead; Omega Attack is stronger; Special now retrieves Shells in the surrounding area

· Black Coat: increased Omega Attack damage; your Dash no longer cancels channeling your Omega Attack and causes you to perform the move right after

Altar of Ashes

· All Cards now have unique illustrations; swapped or adjusted themes of several Cards, noted below

· Eternity: theme changed from Night; reworked — now makes everything slower while you channel Omega moves; note this effect is no longer on Silver Wheel (Hecate)

· The Messenger: reworked — your Casts briefly make you impervious and move faster

· The Swift Runner: your Sprint now also makes you phase through foes

· Night: reduced Grasp cost; theme changed from Death

· The Wayward Son: no longer provides doubled recovery at low Life; base recovery improved

· Death: theme changed from Eternity

· Persistence: theme changed from The Titan

· The Enchantress: theme changed from The Fates

· The Fates: theme changed from The Seer

· Grasp upgrade costs re-scaled as part of changes to resource gathering

Oath of the Unseen

· Added new Testaments for the final confrontation

· Vow of Shadow: adjusted various encounters with this

Vow of Fangs: removed certain combinations of Perks that were unusually cruel...

Fear requirements for some Testaments re-scaled to reduce jumps in difficulty; reduced Fear requirements in some cases

Boons & Blessings

· Added Ares, with many of his own blessings, including a new Duo with each other primary Boon-giver

· Zeus: his Blitz Curse now activates at the end of the duration if not activated by dealing damage

· Storm Ring (Zeus): slightly reduced rate of lightning strikes

· Thunder Rush (Zeus): no longer requires Magick to strike foes with lightning; formerly Thunder Sprint

· Electric Overload (Zeus): reworked — your chain-lightning effects are stronger and bounce to more foes

· Toasting Fork (Zeus): cut from game; replaced with...

· Arc Flash (Zeus): new! Your Omega Moves activate your Blitz effects and make them stronger

· Romantic Spark (Zeus x Aphrodite): reduced damage bonus

· Hera: the Queen of the Olympians now has Boons of all four elemental affinities, not solely Earth

· Engagement Ring (Hera): reworked — now deals immediate damage for each foe in the binding circle

· Bridal Glow (Hera): reworked — upgrades a random Boon to Heroic Rarity and gives it bonus Pom Lv.

· Nasty Comeback (Hera): cut from game; replaced with...

· Extended Family (Hera): new! Your Olympian damage is stronger for each Olympian you met this night

· Proper Upbringing (Hera): increased activation requirement to include all four elements

· Breaker Rush (Poseidon): reworked — whenever you Sprint, damage and knock away the first foe you run into; formerly Breaker Sprint

· Geyser Spout (Poseidon): reworked — your Omega Cast gains Power and knocks foes away

· Buried Treasure (Poseidon): now also drops Bones, not Ashes or Psyche; formerly Ocean's Bounty

· Flood Control (Poseidon): cut from game; replaced with...

· High Surf (Poseidon): new! Hit surrounding foes with a splash as they strike, but prime some Magick

· Phoenix Skin (Apollo x Hestia): cut from game; replaced with...

· Warm Breeze (Apollo x Hestia): new! Whenever Dodge or Daze makes foes miss, restore some Life

· Demeter: her Gust effects no longer destroy trees in Erebus or other such obstructions

· Local Climate (Demeter): reworked — your Omega Cast is stronger; bonus doubled in the binding circle

· Plentiful Forage (Demeter): now restores Life whenever you gather any resource

· Rare Crop (Demeter): cut from game; replaced with...

· Steady Growth (Demeter): new! Whenever you clear enough Encounters, a Boon gains Rarity

· Secret Crush (Aphrodite): now also affects Omega Attack

· Tough Gain (Hephaestus): reworked — whenever you take damage, shrug some off and restore Magick

· Flash Fry (Hestia): no longer requires foes to have Scorch to explode when slain; no longer requires a Scorch-related Boon to be offered; formerly Natural Gas

· Burnt Offering (Hestia): reworked — gain max Magick whenever you collect Ashes, and gain some now

· Mean Streak (Hermes): damage bonus no longer automatically ends after Encounters

· Tall Order (Hermes): updated elemental requirement; slightly increased damage bonus

· Travel Deal (Hermes): new! Your first purchase each Location costs less; another item appears after

· Saved Breath (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with...

· Winner's Circle (Hermes): new! You channel your Casts faster and your Casts expire faster

· Witty Retort (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with...

· Hasty Retreat (Hermes): new! Gain more Dodge chance and move speed the more Boons you have

· Greater Evasion (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with...

· Stutter Step (Hermes): new! You can Dash more frequently

· Midnight Oil (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with...

· Success Rate (Hermes): new! Your chance-based effects are more likely to occur, except Dodge or Daze

· Close Call (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with...

· Paid Dues (Hermes): new Legendary! Whenever you take damage, you lose Gold before you lose Life

· Mental Block (Athena): reduced duration of Impervious effect

· Righteous Pike (Athena): new! Whenever you use enough Magick, several foes are struck by spears

· Killing Stroke (Artemis): new! Your Specials may deal Critical damage, but you prime some Magick

· The Marked Curses inflicted by Artemis and Raki the Raven now will never choose the same target

· Unseen Ire (Hades): the Dark effect and its damage bonus no longer expire after you strike

· Barren (Chaos): reduced Curse duration

· Neurotic (Chaos): no longer slows your Dash but still makes it use Magick; formerly Hobbled

· Life Savings (Narcissus): now gives Lotus instead of Deathcaps

· Wealth from the Dead (Medea): you now automatically absorb bonus Gold from slain foes on approach

· Supply Drop (Icarus): slightly reduced frequency of drops, and provides one fewer Pom Slice

· Adjusted names and elemental affinities of some Boons

· Additional minor adjustments to some bonuses from Rarity and Poms of Power

· Further clarifications to descriptions for various Boons

· Other minor fixes and adjustments

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

· Spiral Knives (Blades): cut from game; replaced with...

· Hidden Knives (Blades): new! Specials are stronger and Omega Special fires more shots than usual

· Fetching Array (Skull): Shells now also automatically return faster; removed penalty to total Shells

· Looming Ignition (Skull): now also affects your Omega Attack; reaches full strength faster

· Possessed Array (Skull): increased Magick cost

· Rocket Bombard (Skull): cut from game since this effect is now innate; replaced with...

· Boosted Ignition (Skull): new! After your Dash or Specials, your Attacks are faster and gain Power

· Counter Barrage: now launches more rockets, more often

· Adjusted names and descriptive text for several Daedalus Hammer upgrades

Keepsakes

· Added a new Keepsake now that Ares decided to show up, which you can gain in the customary way

· Silver Wheel (Hecate): reworked — adds to your Magick limit for the rest of the night

· Fig Leaf (Dionysus): now can only affect one Encounter per Region, but still works if you unequip it

· Engraved Pin (Moros): now counts as a Death Defiance effect

Evil Eye (Nemesis): now targets Prometheus if his Eagle Aetos is the one to vanquish you

Animal Familiars

· Gale the Polecat: new! Grants Dodge chance and move speed, blocks damage a few times per Region

· Toula the Cat: attacks more times successively; falls asleep faster (so she can wake back up faster!)

Resources & Reagents

· Added several new collectable resources found around the final confrontation

· Removed Deathcaps from the game as part of broader changes to resources described further above

Well of Charon

· Yarn of Ariadne: no longer consumed when meeting Hades, on whom this has no effect

Shrine of Hermes

· Fresh Sustenance MAX: reduced Life recovery

· Reduced chance of offering Minor Finds over other types of items

Foes & Dangers

· Added a variety of foes for the final surface Region, including new Wardens and a new Guardian

· Prometheus: adjusted behaviors; reduced damage for several moves; now sometimes foresees and dodges attacks, yet overall should be somewhat less punishing than before

· Aetos: reduced viciousness to some extent...

· Sky-Dracon: slightly reduced tracking speed

· Auto-Seeker: slightly reduced tracking speed

· Eris: improved previews of her various attacks

· : new! Warden added to the Rift of Thessaly

· Charybdis: adjusted Tentacle behaviors; reduced overall difficulty

· Harpy Talon: slightly reduced radius of ranged attack

· Stickler: reduced damage

· Seesword: increased damage

· Blasket: reduced damage

· Infernal Beast: slightly increased Life

· Scylla: slightly increased Life

· : new! Warden added to Oceanus

· Lurker: gained a defensive back-step maneuver after getting hit

· Headmistress Hecate: slightly increased Life

· Root-Stalker: adjusted behavior of tail; grew a second one

· Various other minor changes to foes and combat encounters

Special Encounters

· Reworked Heracles combat encounters — vanquish specially-marked foes for a bounty in Gold

· Aetos will no longer swoop in to attack more than once prior to facing Prometheus

· Slightly increased appearance rate of Moon Monuments and Unseen Sigils on the surface

· Slightly increased difficulty of Moon Monument foes

· Moon Monuments no longer offer Path of Stars rewards if your Hex is fully upgraded

· Athena more consistently vanquishes Revenants from the Vow of Return (Oath)

· Minor adjustments to Artemis, Heracles, and Icarus appearance rates on the surface route

· Two Arachne Cocoon encounters can no longer occur very close together in some cases

· Family Disputes, formerly called Trials of the Gods, now can include Ares; several Olympians put up more of a fight than before...

Level Design & Environments

· Added the final confrontation on the surface route and various new Locations within it

· The Olympus Region has one fewer Location to traverse before the Guardian

· Encounters in the Rift of Thessaly that had too many waves (of foes) should now be more reasonable

· Optional rooms in Ephyra become more likely if you haven't found many that night

· Reduced damage of Lone Shades freed from Ephyra Pylons

· You now must use the Fountain if you haven't already done so prior to leaving the Ephyra main square

· Resources can appear in more places in the Ephyra main square

· Removed Bat Cage nearest to the initial entrance to the Ephyra main square

· Added another Location that can randomly appear in Erebus

· Added another Location that can randomly appear in Oceanus

· Added another Location that can randomly appear in Ephyra

· The final battle prior to the Guardian of each of Region should no longer get replaced by Fountain chambers or character encounters

· Adjusted resource points in some Locations, especially those close enough to exits that you could leave by accident while trying to harvest

· Various minor fixes and improvements to various Locations

Chaos Trials

· You now reappear before the Pitch-Black Stone upon returning from a Chaos Trial

· Trial of Thunder: new! Zeus-themed Trial set in Erebus

· Trial of Glory: new! Hera-themed Trial set on Olympus

· Trial of the Fall: new! Demeter-themed Trial set in the Mourning Fields

· Trial of Slaughter: new! Ares-themed Trial set in Ephyra

· Trial of Destiny: new! Chaos-themed Trial set on Olympus

· Trial of Strife: new! Eris-themed Trial set in Thessaly

· Minor fixes and changes to several Trials

The Crossroads Renewal Project

· Updated Crossroads main grounds with new points of interest; the taverna now is easier to traverse

· now sometimes provides musical accompaniment in the Crossroads

· Added numerous new unlockable decorative items once the Renewal Project is available

· Some decorative items now unlocked from a new spot in the taverna

· Various forms of wildlife now may appear throughout the Crossroads

· Some groups of Shades in the Crossroads now have captions when you Salute them

· Recently-pacified Shades that appear in the Training Grounds now have varying appearances

· Melinoë will sometimes cover up the family portrait in her tent after brooding too much

· Odysseus will sometimes offer resources you may need; can sometimes be found seated in the taverna

· Eris will no longer litter in the midst of conversation with others

· The witch attendants of Hecate now are absent when she is

· Improved presentation around plants that can be harvested in the Garden

· Supply Shipments no longer prompt you to interact as frequently

· The moon now shows different phases in the Training Grounds vista scene

Cauldron Incantations

· Rage of the Elements: new! Lets you activate the statues on Olympus to defend you

· Path to Desired Blessings: new! Lets you track requirements for Boons listed in the Book of Shadows

· Acceptance of Another Fate: new! Salute the Oath of the Unseen to reset that night's random events

· Shuffling of Noted Ballads: new! Lets the Music Maker make music choices for you if you wish

· Deathly Fortune: now introduced later and no longer lets you exchange plants for Bones (only fish...)

· Psychic Slivers of Clarity: removed from the game as part of resource system changes

· Bones of Arcane Wisdom: now makes Bones raise Magick limit rather than adding Armor; formerly Bones of Burnished Bronze

Fated List of Minor Prophecies

· : new! Rewards you for unlocking each of the Main Weapons

· : new! Rewards you for choosing various Boons of Ares

· : new! Rewards you for prevailing on the surface route

· : new! Rewards you for clearing the surface route with each Main Weapon

· : new! Rewards you for choosing all Legendary Boons; these are no longer included with each Olympian's Boon prophecy

Book of Shadows

· Added new entries for various additions in this update

· Updated relationship status display for relevant characters after the Incantation Empath's Intuition

Menus & UI

· Updated Main Menu to reflect this Major Update

· Added art for all Arcana and adjusted layout in the Altar of Ashes screen

· Added animations for the Crossroads Cauldron screen

· Added animations for the Pitch-Black Stone screen

· Added animations for the Wretched Broker screen

· Added animations for the Fated List screen

· Added animations for the Inventory screen

· Added art for the Crossroads Renewal screen

· Added art and adjusted layout for the Music Maker screen

· Added art and adjusted layout for the Archived Trivia screen

· Added art and adjusted layout for the Past Deeds screen

· Added art for the Gifts of the Moon screen

· Added animations for info banners, such as when entering Locations or vanquishing Guardians

· Added animations to the Main Menu and related sub-screens such as the Pause menu

· Updated art and animations for Book of Shadows prompts

· Updated art and animations for Fated List prompts

· Updated art and animations for Incantation Learned and similar prompts

· Updated look of many in-world status icons

· You now can see your Change of Fate count when choosing Boons

· You now can exchange resources for Prestige more freely, with a new warning if you still need them

· The Victory Screen now has theming differences depending on which route you cleared

· Improved feedback in the Altar of Ashes for when you fully upgrade your Grasp

· Improved presentation when multiple Incantations are revealed at once in the Crossroads Cauldron

· Improved text descriptions for Animal Familiar upgrades

· Adjusted Godhood Gained presentation after failing in God Mode; the presentation no longer occurs once you reach the damage resistance limit

· Damage numbers that come from environmental effects and traps now have a distinct color

· Updated prompts on a number of menu screens

· Various other fixes and improvements

Art & Visual FX

· Updated environment art in various places in the Crossroads

· Updated the look of Shades in various Regions, including ones you can pacify with the Tablet of Peace

· Updated some visual FX for improved clarity in the heat of battle (this work is ongoing)

· Updated visual FX for Scalding Vapor (Poseidon x Hestia)

· Updated visual FX for when foes with Armor are struck

· Updated teleportation visual FX for Animal Familiars, Artemis, and others

· Updated some visual FX for Umbral Flames (Moros)

· Updated presentation during narrative flashback sequences

· Updated narrative background art in Erebus

· Added narrative background art for Selene

· Added character animations for Hermes

· Added alternate portrait for Melinoë

· Added alternate portrait for Odysseus

· Adjusted portrait for Zeus

· Adjusted portrait for Artemis

· Added death animations for Charybdis Tentacles

· Various other minor visual improvements

Voice & Narrative

· Added more than 2,000 new voice lines, including new dialogue events for many characters

· Added more narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear

· Chronos will give you a piece of his mind in more situations when leaving Erebus

· More characters react to resource-gathering and other interactions

· Numerous minor adjustments to requirements and content for various events

Music & SFX

· Added new music pieces for the final confrontation and the lead-up to it

· Added music theme for Icarus

· Added music theme for Echo

· Added a song from

· Added unlockable versions of each of these to the Music Maker

· Added new victory music stingers for each of the two routes

· Music from the Music Maker now grows softer during dialogue events

· Added new sound effects for the Main Menu

· Added new sound effects for the Crossroads Cauldron

· Added new sound effects for the Wretched Broker

· Updated sound effects for Staff Special

· Updated sound effects for some foes and encounters

· Other minor changes and improvements

Settings

· God Mode Limit: new! You now can reduce the effect of God Mode if you wish

Miscellaneous

· Updated Development Roadmap to reflect our progress and plans for the next Major Update

· Clear times in the Past Deeds screen for the Surface route have been reset now that it is extended

· Adjusted presentation when Death Defiance effects activate

· Adjusted presentation when leaving the Training Grounds for the night

· Adjusted presentation when trying to attack while out-of-Shells with the Argent Skull

· Some Wardens' Life Bars now follow their movements more closely

· Improved timing of Polyphemus knockout sequence

· Minor improvements to Charybdis fight intro

· Improved presentation choosing Boon Boon Boon (Echo)

· Added several Commendation messages that may appear on the Victory Screen

· Added more error messaging we hope no one will ever see

· Updated Credits with several additional contributors

· Updates and fixes to translations in all languages

Bug Fixes

· Fixed Rapture Ring (Aphrodite) not damaging foes at the edge of the binding circle

· Fixed Moon Monuments sometimes appearing unexpectedly if you had no Hex of Selene

· Fixed Icarus missing his targets unexpectedly (unless you're his father and expect disappointment)

· Fixed optional rooms in Ephyra counting against Encounters needed to clear Chaos Curses

· Fixed unexpected delays prior to pre-fight dialogue against Hecate, Polyphemus, and Eris

· Fixed Gameplay Timer not pausing in some instances while pacifying Lost Shades

· Fixed Moonstone Axe (Thanatos) full-charge sound re-playing when entering new Locations

· Fixed Nemesis sometimes getting stuck wandering the Mourning Fields

· Fixed Evil Eye (Nemesis) switching targets after clearing Chaos Trials

· Fixed Dual Moonshot (Daedalus - Staff) sounds not playing for each shot

· Fixed foes playing hurt sound effects when taking damage to their Armor rather than their Life

· Many other minor fixes

