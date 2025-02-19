New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple reveals more affordable iPhone 16e starting at $599

The new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup will feature solid performance at a lower cost and is coming later this February.
TJ Denzer
Image via Apple
1

Apple has followed up on its tease of a new product reveal today, and it’s another addition to the iPhone 16 lineup: The iPhone 16e. This is an economical model of the latest iPhone generation that offers a number of features such as access to Apple Intelligence features, as well as a new chip that aims to supply performance even while the cost stays lower than a standard iPhone 16. Preorders have opened for the iPhone 16e and it will be coming later this February.

The iPhone 16e was revealed by Apple in a press release today. The phone is an affordable addition to the 16 series, starting at a retail price of $599. The iPhone 16e will launch in black and white matte finishes with preorders opening on February 21 and shipping beginning on February 28. Under the hood, it boasts a new A18 chip that allows for use of Apple Intelligence, which is Apple’s new AI system and the features attached to it. The phone also features a 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x Telephoto. $599 gets you 128GB of storage, but there are also 256GB and 512GB versions at costs of $699 and $899 respectively.

The Apple iPhone 16e will come in white and black matte colors.
Source: Apple

The iPhone 16e was teased earlier this month with a cryptic announcement by Tim Cook himself. We didn’t have to wait long to learn what it was about, though it’s interesting to see the launch of a lite version of the iPhone pushed into a press release with little further fanfare. Even so, the iPhone 16e should prove to be an economical choice for those looking to get their hands on Apple’s latest generation on a budget.

With the iPhone 16e set to release later this February, stay tuned for more news and updates on Apple and its products, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

