Apple reveals more affordable iPhone 16e starting at $599 The new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup will feature solid performance at a lower cost and is coming later this February.

Apple has followed up on its tease of a new product reveal today, and it’s another addition to the iPhone 16 lineup: The iPhone 16e. This is an economical model of the latest iPhone generation that offers a number of features such as access to Apple Intelligence features, as well as a new chip that aims to supply performance even while the cost stays lower than a standard iPhone 16. Preorders have opened for the iPhone 16e and it will be coming later this February.

The iPhone 16e was revealed by Apple in a press release today. The phone is an affordable addition to the 16 series, starting at a retail price of $599. The iPhone 16e will launch in black and white matte finishes with preorders opening on February 21 and shipping beginning on February 28. Under the hood, it boasts a new A18 chip that allows for use of Apple Intelligence, which is Apple’s new AI system and the features attached to it. The phone also features a 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x Telephoto. $599 gets you 128GB of storage, but there are also 256GB and 512GB versions at costs of $699 and $899 respectively.

The Apple iPhone 16e will come in white and black matte colors.

Source: Apple

The iPhone 16e was teased earlier this month with a cryptic announcement by Tim Cook himself. We didn’t have to wait long to learn what it was about, though it’s interesting to see the launch of a lite version of the iPhone pushed into a press release with little further fanfare. Even so, the iPhone 16e should prove to be an economical choice for those looking to get their hands on Apple’s latest generation on a budget.

With the iPhone 16e set to release later this February, stay tuned for more news and updates on Apple and its products, right here at Shacknews.