Microsoft reveals Muse generative AI model for gameplay ideation

Microsoft says that Muse can generate both video game visuals and controller actions.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

Microsoft is among the tech behemoths looking to integrate AI into all of its products and services, and that may soon expand to its video game division. Microsoft has revealed the first details about Muse, a new generative AI model that can be used for gameplay ideation.

Katja Hofmann, senior principal research manager and lead of the Microsoft Research Game Intelligence team made a blog post to the company’s latest AI effort. Muse is what Microsoft researchers call a WHAM (World and Human Action Model). Muse was developed in association with Ninja Theory, the studio behind the Hellblade series.

Muse can be used to generate game visuals and/or controller actions, and the blog post features several video examples. Each of them are based on Bleeding Edge (developed by Ninja Theory) and show nine seconds of generated content based on a single second (10 frames) provided to the WHAM.

Hofmann says that the motivation to create Muse originated from the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. “...the key question on my mind was, ‘What are the implications of this achievement for our team’s work at the intersection of artificial intelligence and video games?,’” she wrote. Lastly, Microsoft confirmed that teams at Xbox Game Studios have already begun exploring ways to use Muse to create AI-based game experiences.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

