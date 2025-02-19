Microsoft reveals Muse generative AI model for gameplay ideation Microsoft says that Muse can generate both video game visuals and controller actions.

Microsoft is among the tech behemoths looking to integrate AI into all of its products and services, and that may soon expand to its video game division. Microsoft has revealed the first details about Muse, a new generative AI model that can be used for gameplay ideation.

Katja Hofmann, senior principal research manager and lead of the Microsoft Research Game Intelligence team made a blog post to the company’s latest AI effort. Muse is what Microsoft researchers call a WHAM (World and Human Action Model). Muse was developed in association with Ninja Theory, the studio behind the Hellblade series.

Muse can be used to generate game visuals and/or controller actions, and the blog post features several video examples. Each of them are based on Bleeding Edge (developed by Ninja Theory) and show nine seconds of generated content based on a single second (10 frames) provided to the WHAM.

Hofmann says that the motivation to create Muse originated from the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. “...the key question on my mind was, ‘What are the implications of this achievement for our team’s work at the intersection of artificial intelligence and video games?,’” she wrote. Lastly, Microsoft confirmed that teams at Xbox Game Studios have already begun exploring ways to use Muse to create AI-based game experiences.