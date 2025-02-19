NetEase Games insists it is investing deeper into Marvel Rivals despite layoffs

Yesterday held troubling news for Marvel Rivals as, seemingly out of the blue, NetEase Games suddenly laid off a Seattle-based team that included a director on the game. While further details showed the layoffs to be less intense than originally suspected, it was still a surprising move by NetEase Games. Following those events, NetEase has released a statement regarding the reasoning for the layoffs and has attempted to reassure fans that it is entirely invested in growing Marvel Rivals.
It would seem that all arrows are pointing to an inconvenience in the workflow between the support team in Seattle and the main teams in China. Nonetheless, NetEase seems to insist it is building Marvel Rivals up rather than slowing down in any way. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further news and updates.
