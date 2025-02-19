New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

GamesStop (GME) to sell off Canada & France store operations

CEO Ryan Cohen citing 'wokeness,' 'progressivism,' and 'DEI' as reasons GameStop is looking for buyers for its Canada and France store operations.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Elizabeth George/gearrice
2

GameStop (GME) has posted intention to sell off its GameStop Canada and Micromania France physical store businesses. The announcement came suddenly and with little warning as the company continues to consolidate in strange and ill-advised ways. That may be the case here as well, as CEO Ryan Cohen has painted the reasoning behind the sales in a bizarre political manner.

GameStop itself announced the intention to find buyers for its Canada and France store operations in an official statement this week. GameStop has operated GameStop Canada and Micromania France in their respective regions up to this point. No real reason for the sale was posted on the short statement. However, Cohen was on social media to add a little extra commentary to the sale:

It’s a silly statement to say the least, but also not the first time Cohen and the GameStop company have made ill-advised and impulsive decisions based on buzzword politics. At least there’s a chance someone else might be able to salvage GameStop’s Canadian and French store businesses. That said, whining about DEI and wokeness in the sales offer seems like the kind of pitch we should probably expect from a person and business that erased the GameInformer website, magazine, and its 33 years of work from history without trying to sell it in the first place.

Whatever happens, it seems the GameStop Canada and Micromania France store businesses are on their way out of the company’s hands if it has its way. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the GameStop topic as it drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola