GamesStop (GME) to sell off Canada & France store operations CEO Ryan Cohen citing 'wokeness,' 'progressivism,' and 'DEI' as reasons GameStop is looking for buyers for its Canada and France store operations.

GameStop (GME) has posted intention to sell off its GameStop Canada and Micromania France physical store businesses. The announcement came suddenly and with little warning as the company continues to consolidate in strange and ill-advised ways. That may be the case here as well, as CEO Ryan Cohen has painted the reasoning behind the sales in a bizarre political manner.

GameStop itself announced the intention to find buyers for its Canada and France store operations in an official statement this week. GameStop has operated GameStop Canada and Micromania France in their respective regions up to this point. No real reason for the sale was posted on the short statement. However, Cohen was on social media to add a little extra commentary to the sale:

Email M&A@gamestop.com if you’re interested in buying GameStop Canada or Micromania France. High taxes, Liberalism, Socialism, Progressivism, Wokeness and DEI included at no additional cost if you buy today!

Email M&A@gamestop.com if you’re interested in buying GameStop Canada or Micromania France. High taxes, Liberalism, Socialism, Progressivism, Wokeness and DEI included at no additional cost if you buy today! — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) February 18, 2025

It’s a silly statement to say the least, but also not the first time Cohen and the GameStop company have made ill-advised and impulsive decisions based on buzzword politics. At least there’s a chance someone else might be able to salvage GameStop’s Canadian and French store businesses. That said, whining about DEI and wokeness in the sales offer seems like the kind of pitch we should probably expect from a person and business that erased the GameInformer website, magazine, and its 33 years of work from history without trying to sell it in the first place.

Whatever happens, it seems the GameStop Canada and Micromania France store businesses are on their way out of the company’s hands if it has its way. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the GameStop topic as it drops.