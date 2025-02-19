Escape from Tarkov Twitch Drops for LATAM region launch and how to get them Here is everything you need to know about Escape from Tarkov's upcoming LATAM region launch and how to get Twitch Drops.

Escape from Tarkov and EFT: Arena is coming to the Latin American region with a new set of servers, opening on the 26th of February, 2025. To celebrate the launch of these servers, Battlestate Games will enable Twitch drops for all players for Escape from Tarkov and Tarkov Arena.

Escape from Tarkov LATAM Twitch Drop times

Twitch Drops will be available for Escape from Tarkov from February 26 to March 1, 2025, from 10:00 AM (UTC -3) and from March 1 to March 3, 2025, for EFT: Arena. These drops will be available for everyone but can only be obtained by watching streamers from the LATAM region.

How to enable Twitch Drops

To enable Twitch Drops for Escape from Tarkov and Tarkov Arena, you need to link your Battlestate Games account with your Twitch account. To do that, navigate to your profile on the EFT website and hit Link Twitch Account. Now you need to log into your Twitch account to verify and you are good to go.

How to get Twitch Drops

For drops, you need to watch Escape from Tarkov or EFT: Arena streamers on Twitch who have drops enabled. From here on out, you can obtain loot in two-hour intervals in common, rare, and legendary quality. These can be claimed under Drops & Rewards on Twitch, once claimed these rewards will be sent to you in-game. Depending on the rarity you can earn materials, equipment, and weapons in Escape from Tarkov or money, GP coins in EFT: Arena.

New Region Added to Escape from Tarkov

Battlestate Games adjusts pricing for LATAM regions.

Source: Battlestate Games

For the first time, Escape from Tarkov and EFT: Arena will be officially available in Latin America. Players from; Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin, Uruguay, French Guiana, Chile, and Ecuador will be able to play both titles on their own dedicated servers.

In addition to that, Battlestate Games has also adjusted the pricing for all their titles and the in-game shop to account for regional pricing standards. If you’re a new player from the region, you can now make use of this permanent discount:

EFT Standard Edition: $20.00 (USD)

EFT Left Behind: $32.00 (USD)

EFT Prepare for Escape: $45.00 (USD)

EFT The Unheard Edition: $125.00 (USD)

EFT: Arena: $15.00 (USD)

If you’re just starting Escape from Tarkov or coming back for the Twitch drops, make sure to check out our guides on the basics of surviving in Tarkov and the best gun setups to use early on.