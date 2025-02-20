How to unlock your pre-order bonus items and special outfit - Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii If you have ordered the deluxe version of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii or just pre-ordered the game, you will have some special loot waiting for you.

You will want to look good while strutting your stuff on the beach in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, so if you have pre-ordered the game or purchased the deluxe version, you may be wondering where your fancy outfits are.

How to unlock your pre-order bonus items and special outfits in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Source: Shacknews

To get your hands on your special outfits, you will need to play through the game until you reach Honolulu. Follow the story quests, and you will come to a bar called Revolve Bar. Talk to the staff, and you will need to go and have a showdown with a local.

Once that fight is finished and you have continued with the mission (this will involve going back to your boat at one point), head back to the Revolve Bar and talk to the staff again. They will introduce you to a mechanic that involves getting friends on your social media app. Do this with the barman, and he will become your friend.

Your new friend will let you crash in his place, and you can then access your outfits and change your appearance by interacting with the wardrobe. This will also unlock your bonus items, and you can wear them if you wish.

Head over to our Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii page to keep up to date on the latest news and guides.