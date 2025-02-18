Evening Reading - February 18, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re over halfway through the month, Valentine’s Day is behind us, and so are some spicy reviews. We’ve got more coming, too. That said, all good days must come to a close and so, too, must this one. Enjoy a fresh Evening Reading to help us close out this day of posting.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Fortnite tournament cheater banned for life, forced to forfeit winnings & apologize on YouTube
- Nintendo to discontinue the ability to earn My Nintendo Gold Points in March
- Cliff Bleszinski shares design docs and concept art for canned Panic Garden game idea
- Marvel Rivals confirms impending nerfs for Doctor Strange, Magneto and Cloak & Dagger
- Shuhei Yoshida claims Jim Ryan told him to take over PlayStation indies or leave the company
- Hearthstone: Into the Emerald Dream will start the Year of the Raptor
- Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 will show off this year's lineup next week
- Marvel Rivals cracks Twitch's top 10 categories for two months in a row
- NetEase Games lays off Marvel Rivals director and Seattle-based team
- Humane AI Pin to stop services in February, company bought by HP
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage shows that life can get stranger
- Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog review: Soldiers of Shallow
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii review: Bury me in Madlantis
And now… More stuff from The Interne!!!
In light of today’s layoffs
bsky.app/profile/wari...— Blue (@bluestigma.bsky.social) February 18, 2025 at 1:26 PM
[image or embed]
It really just does not make sense what causes layoffs and what doesn’t in gaming.
Hater is a universal language
When I tell you this shit is GLOBAL pic.twitter.com/1TdS0zLKy5— PulitzerKenny (@JasmineBihhhh) February 18, 2025
They’re clowning on Drake from the other side of the world.
Big boys bopping brawn
February 17, 2025
Are you ready for the meat grinder?
Okay, hear them out…
Hear me out... pic.twitter.com/mvHWeipyKy— Mysil Bergsprekken (@SkyrimResident) February 17, 2025
Still sounds better than the Gulf of America.
Avowed is doin’ numbers
Congrats to @Obsidian for making Avowed such a great success on Steam! pic.twitter.com/sIJ4NSEdRq— Very AFK (@Cromwelp) February 18, 2025
Congrats to the entire Obsidian team. Game recognizes game.
Impending DOOM in 4K
make your desktop happy again and load in 4K pic.twitter.com/25LOUNLKV4— DOOM (@DOOM) February 18, 2025
The battle will be glorious.
