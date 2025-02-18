Evening Reading - February 18, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re over halfway through the month, Valentine’s Day is behind us, and so are some spicy reviews. We’ve got more coming, too. That said, all good days must come to a close and so, too, must this one. Enjoy a fresh Evening Reading to help us close out this day of posting.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Interne!!!

In light of today’s layoffs

It really just does not make sense what causes layoffs and what doesn’t in gaming.

Hater is a universal language

When I tell you this shit is GLOBAL pic.twitter.com/1TdS0zLKy5 — PulitzerKenny (@JasmineBihhhh) February 18, 2025

They’re clowning on Drake from the other side of the world.

Big boys bopping brawn

Are you ready for the meat grinder?

Okay, hear them out…

Still sounds better than the Gulf of America.

Avowed is doin’ numbers

Congrats to @Obsidian for making Avowed such a great success on Steam! pic.twitter.com/sIJ4NSEdRq — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) February 18, 2025

Congrats to the entire Obsidian team. Game recognizes game.

Impending DOOM in 4K

make your desktop happy again and load in 4K pic.twitter.com/25LOUNLKV4 — DOOM (@DOOM) February 18, 2025

The battle will be glorious.

