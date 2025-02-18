Humane AI Pin to stop services in February, company bought by HP The AI Pin hasn't lasted even a year.

The maligned AI Pin will no longer be supported at the end of February. Humane, the company behind the wearable tech, has been bought by HP and has discontinued its AI device, with services stopping entirely in a little over a week.

Humane posted an update for its customers regarding its AI Pins on February 18, 2025. The update notified users that the AI Pin will be discontinued and services will cease at midday on February 28, 2025. At this point, the device will no longer connect to the Humane servers and .Center access will be retired. It was only in November 2023 consumers learned of the product with devices finally arriving to users in April 2024.



Source: Humane

This means services like calling, messaging, AI queries, and cloud access will no longer be available. In order to avoid losing access to photos, videos, and other data, Humane recommends users connect to the services and download the data before the end date. Once February 28 hits, all user data will be permanently deleted.

The cessation of services comes not even one year after the rocky launch of the AI Pin. Tech reviewer Marques Brownlee’s video analysis of the product blasted it as “The worst product I’ve ever reviewed,” and went on to show the difficulties in using the device.

Despite this, TechCrunch reported that Humane was actually acquired by HP for $116 million. However, the startup founders had raised more than $230 million to create the device. According to the report, HP will acquire some of Humane’s other technology, like its CosmOS AI operating system.

As a burgeoning industry, artificial intelligence is still trying to find its legs with companies pushing billions into the technology. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on AI.