ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 544 The journey to save Hyrule continues in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough. This Legend of Zelda game is thought of by many to be one of the best, if not the best game on the Nintendo 64. In my opinion, Ocarina of Time is on my top five list for The Legend of Zelda games. During the last Ocarina of Time episode, we started our quest to save Hyrule from the forces of evil.

We made our way into the Great Deku Tree and defeated Gohma, the spider monster that was inside. However, it was too late and the Great Deku Tree passed away from the curse but the last words from the tree were to go seek out Princess Zelda. This evening we’ll make our way up Death Mountain and check out Goron City, the next stop in our quest. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough.

Goron City at the heart of Death Mountain!

Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough as well as more Banjo-Tooie. We're on the hunt for the next Sacred Flame in Skyward Sword and exploring Hailfire Peaks in Banjo-Tooie so stay tuned.

It’s a busy time in sports as the NHL and NBA held all-star events and in baseball, pitchers and catchers reported for spring training. For those who aren’t baseball fans, teams report to their spring training locations to get ready for the upcoming season. That being said, both the NHL and NBA tried something different this year for their respective events. The NBA drafted their players into four teams like a fantasy basketball league draft. Whereas in the NHL, four nations had a round robin tourney where Sweden, Finland, Canada, and the United States participated. Loyal Stevetendo Show viewers know we’re into sports but in Nintendo news, the gold coins for My Nintendo rewards are being discontinued. It’s going to be a busy Stevetendo Show so make sure you swing by to hear my thoughts on quite a lot!

