Can you lock on to enemies in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii? Combat can get pretty frantic when fighting pirates on the beach, and it's always easy to keep track of what is happening.

Being a kickass martial artist who gets up to no good in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is incredible fun, and the frantic combat definitely adds to the experience. That said, there are moments when things potentially get too rowdy, and it can be hard to track what is happening. This is how to lock on to enemies during combat to ensure you focus on who needs to get taken out first.

To lock on to enemies, hit the middle mouse button or the right shoulder button. This will cause you to enter what is called the "fighting stance." This will lock you onto the nearest enemy, but things do get a little funky after that. When you dodge an attack from the enemy you are locked on to, it will stay locked on to them; however, when you dodge something from another enemy, you will instead lock on to them.

This is why it can feel like there is no enemy lock on in the game, as it will keep sliding around, and when you are fighting large groups of enemies, it can feel like your attention is all over the place, especially if you are fighting ranged enemies. It is not necessary to lock on to enemies, as you can quickly hit the fighting stance and dodge button at the same time if you need to slide out of the way of incoming damage, but the combat systems work best if you somewhat let go of the idea of just focusing out one enemy at a time.

Developing a smooth flow of combos between attack enemies feels fantastic and is a very fun way to fight once you get the hang of it.

