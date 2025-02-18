ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 172 - Block Shop The world of Block Shop needs blocks and we're going to block out some time to build them in this week's Indie-licious.

Building blocks that build other better blocks for block-building purposes doesn’t really sound like much more than children’s play, but Block Shop is making it look fun with its automating build puzzles. We’ll see for ourselves how easy it is to assemble assorted blocks as we play this one on this week’s Indie-licious ShackStream.

Block Shop comes to us from Foolbox Studios, and is available only on PC at this time, having come out on February 17, 2025. In this game, your job is to build specific blocks. To do that, you’ll need to set up machines and conveyer belts that turn simple blocks into increasingly complex ones.

It’s bound to get complicated, but come and watch to see us take on the challenge of Block Shop on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Can we turn our Block Shop into a tight ship of automated efficiency… with blocks? Find out as we go live with Block Shop on this week’s Indie-licious!