Marvel Rivals cracks Twitch's top 10 categories for two months in a row Marvel Rivals cracked Twitch's top 10 in December and climbed even higher in January.

Another month has come and gone, and with it came another StreamElements State of the Stream report, which has just dropped for January 2025. That month continued to spell good news for Marvel Rivals, which has remained a popular free-to-play game since it launched. It ended up on Twitch’s top 10 categories for the second month in a row.

StreamElements shared its January 2025 State of the Stream report with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. This marked the second month where Marvel Rivals made the list, and it climbed even higher in January 2025 than it did in December 2024. The game secured a total hours watched of 76 million hours for the month of January 2025.

Marvel Rivals made Twitch's top 10 categories, climbing to #4 after cracking the list in December 2024.

Source: StreamElements

It continues to bode well for Marvel Rivals, which is neck deep in its first season on the launch of the first half of the Fantastic 4, putting out the other half of the team this month. The team continues to balance and maintain the game in between major season content as well. With the power of the Marvel IP and a solid Overwatch hero shooter style attached, it was able to beat out regular Twitch top 10s such as Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant.

It's not often a new game holds the Top 10 across multiple months, so it will be interesting to see how Marvel Rivals continues to perform down the line. Stay tuned for more StreamElements State of the Stream reporting here at Shacknews.