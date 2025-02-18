New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NetEase Games lays off Marvel Rivals director and Seattle-based team

Marvel Rivals is believed to have earned upwards of $130 million in revenue since its December 2024 release.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
2

Marvel Rivals has been one of the biggest games on the planet since it launched in early December 2024, revitalizing the hero shooter genre and reportedly earning vast amounts of cash for developer and publisher NetEase Games. However, that still hasn’t saved developers from the gaming industry’s brutal streak of layoffs and closures. The Seattle-based director of Marvel Rivals and his entire team have been laid off by NetEase Games.

Thaddeus Sasser, a director on Marvel Rivals, made a LinkedIn post to announce that he and his entire Seattle-based team was laid off by NetEase Games. “My stellar, talented team just helped deliver an incredibly successful new franchise in Marvel Rivals for NetEase Games… and were just laid off!,” he wrote. Sasser went on to encourage anyone looking for employees to consider the recently laid off members of his team.

Captain America clashing with Bucky Barnes.

Source: NetEase Games

Jack Burrows, a former level designer for Marvel Rivals, also wrote about being laid off in a LinkedIn post of his own. “Just couldn't dodge that big boot I guess, no matter how big the success of the gig,” he wrote.

These layoffs come after Marvel Rivals exploded in popularity following its release just a couple of months ago. It was recently reported that the free-to-play game has already amassed over a staggering $130 million in revenue. Earlier today, NetEase Games made several announcements regarding Marvel Rivals, including planned balance changes for multiple heroes.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

