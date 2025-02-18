NetEase Games lays off Marvel Rivals director and Seattle-based team Marvel Rivals is believed to have earned upwards of $130 million in revenue since its December 2024 release.

Marvel Rivals has been one of the biggest games on the planet since it launched in early December 2024, revitalizing the hero shooter genre and reportedly earning vast amounts of cash for developer and publisher NetEase Games. However, that still hasn’t saved developers from the gaming industry’s brutal streak of layoffs and closures. The Seattle-based director of Marvel Rivals and his entire team have been laid off by NetEase Games.

Thaddeus Sasser, a director on Marvel Rivals, made a LinkedIn post to announce that he and his entire Seattle-based team was laid off by NetEase Games. “My stellar, talented team just helped deliver an incredibly successful new franchise in Marvel Rivals for NetEase Games… and were just laid off!,” he wrote. Sasser went on to encourage anyone looking for employees to consider the recently laid off members of his team.



Source: NetEase Games

Jack Burrows, a former level designer for Marvel Rivals, also wrote about being laid off in a LinkedIn post of his own. “Just couldn't dodge that big boot I guess, no matter how big the success of the gig,” he wrote.

These layoffs come after Marvel Rivals exploded in popularity following its release just a couple of months ago. It was recently reported that the free-to-play game has already amassed over a staggering $130 million in revenue. Earlier today, NetEase Games made several announcements regarding Marvel Rivals, including planned balance changes for multiple heroes.