Where to find the merchant's cart in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

After losing control of his wagon, the man also has no memory of where it is.
You should always pay attention when wandering around Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as you never know what you might find. Any conversation can be a way to find a new quest or adventure to go on. While wandering through Troskowitz, you are likely to hear a merchant talking about his lost cart. It overturned on the road near a lake, but he has no idea where it is. Thankfully, tracking it down isn't very difficult.

Overturned wagon location in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
To find the cart, make your way to the lake that runs northwest from the Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn to the Vidlak pond. This is the lake to the north of the other lake on which the Nomads built their camp. On the north bank of the lake, shown on the map above by the player icon, you will find the wagon overturned in the water.

Now, be warned, this isn't exactly a treasure trove, but there are some good items to find. First, cabbages! And lots of them. Grab them for ingredients and then start checking the floating barrels and chests in the water. One of them will contain a Savior Schnapps, a useful item for when you need to save in a pinch. 

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

