Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 will show off this year's lineup next week

Games like Wanderstop and Wheel World are on the docket, as well as a few unrevealed surprises.
Ozzie Mejia
Annapurna Interactive
1

Annapurna Interactive is ready to show off its slate of upcoming titles. On Tuesday, the publisher announced that its next digital showcase will air this coming Monday. The Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 will run for roughly 30 minutes and feature several previously announced titles, as well as some unrevealed surprises.

Games being teased for Monday's Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 include Wanderstop, Skin Deep, Wheel World, Faraway, Lushfoil, To a T, and Morsels. Many of these games have been in the works for quite some time with a few about to release in the weeks ahead, like Wanderstop, which is slated to release on Tuesday, March 11.

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase is normally held around summer, but last year was an unusual one for the publisher. A dispute with publisher owner Megan Ellison led to a reported staff-wide resignation, leaving the company scrambling to refresh its ranks in order to fulfill pre-existing deals. The publisher has since hired new staff while members of the previous Annapurna Interactive staff have gone on to take over Take-Two's Private Division indie gaming label, according to a recent report from Game Developer.

Watering a garden in Wanderstop
Wanderstop
Source: Annapurna Interactive

Look for the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 to air this Monday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET on the Annapurna Interactive YouTube channel.

